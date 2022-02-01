Henceforth, Nigerians intending to renew their US visas will not need to be subjected to any form of interview for the process

The Lagos office of the United States (US) Mission in Nigeria made the good news known in a statement on Tuesday, February 1

The disclosed that the exercise will be extended to its Abuja office later, adding that the process will last for two months

Lagos - According to the United States Mission, the expansion of visa services to help non-immigrant visa applicants in Nigeria eligible to renew their visas has begun.

The mission disclosed that this new application procedure will begin in February at the US Consulate in Lagos state and that this will be extended to the Abuja office later, The Nation reports.

However, it explained that the number of qualified applicants who can apply in the latest exercise will be limited at this stage, adding that the processing of the visa may take two months.

It said in a statement on Tuesday, February 1:

“Applicants who meet the criteria may apply in Lagos until the service is extended to Abuja.

“Please note that only one member of the family unit is required to drop off the application documents; children are not required to come drop-off in person.

“Processing may take up to two months. Although we anticipate most cases will be processed within a few weeks, once you submit your travel documents, we will be unable to return these to you until your case has been completed.”

Good news as US Embassy releases new update for intending visa applicants

Meanwhile, the mission in Nigeria had announced an extension to the validity of the visa application fees made by Nigerians to September 2023.

A statement by the US Embassy in Nigeria said the action is aimed at accommodating applicants who have been facing difficulty in booking appointments for the non-immigrant visa category.

The US said that with thousands of Nigerian visa applicants, securing appointment dates have become a herculean task as some of the earliest appointment dates were nine months from the date of booking.

