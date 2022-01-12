Central Bank of Nigeria Governor has been ranked 18th among 26th of its peers performing in Africa

The ranking which was done by Global Finance placed the Central Bank of Morocco’s Governor, Abdellatif Jouahria as Africa's best

The report shows only two African central bankers made the top 10 global list: Tarek Amer of Egypt and Abdellatif Jouahri of Morocco

A report card ranking Central banks around the world has ranked Godwin Emefiele performance as C grade level and 15th among 25 African countries.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries and territories, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

In 2020, Emefiele was placed 10th best in Africa showing a drop of 5 places among the 26 Africa governors countries mentioned.

The report placed Emefiele performance below Central Bank governors of Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Central Bank of West African States, Botswana, Rwanda, Uganda.

Others are Bank of Central African States, Angola, Ghana, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, and Algeria all ahead of Emefiele.

Among the aforementioned African countries only two central bankers made the top 10 global list: Abdellatif Jouahri, the Governor of Bank al-Maghrib (Morocco), and Tarek Amer, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Methodology

The magazine rates achievement in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management on a scale of "A" to "F." ("A" indicates exceptional performance while "F" denotes complete failure.)

Judgments are based on performance from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. A governor must have held office for at least one year in order to receive a letter grade the report said.

What was said about Godwin Emefiele | NIGERIA: GRADE (C)

Under governor Godwin Emefiele’s watch, Nigeria’s central bank has engaged in deliberate measures to ensure the stability of the Naira. Unfortunately, the measures have not borne the desired fruits.

In many aspects, the volatility of the Naira is synonymous with the reign of Emefiele, which since 2014 has been characterized by rising inflation and tremors in the banking industry.

In July, the central bank kept its policy rate at 12.5 percent, fearing that lower rates would put pressure on the naira. Private credit, on the other hand, has fallen precipitously, despite the central bank's efforts to persuade commercial banks to increase lending.

