During the Christmas and new holidays Nigerians 312,084 Nigerians visited various Cinemas centres across the country

The Cinemas reported they made over half a billion in just 9 days with Nollywood movies attracting more eyeballs

According to data from CEAN the aggregate revenue could top over a billion if other factors aside ticket were taken into consideration

Despite economic challenges Nigerians in search of happiness and great time with their love ones, visited the Cinemas during holidays spending over N650.34 million on movie tickets.

This is according to data provided by cinema owners themselves to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) and analysed by Legit.ng.

According to CEAN, the highest-grossing film from Friday, December 24 to Sunday, January 2, 2021 . was the much talked about hollywood movie Spider-Man: No way home.

'Spider-Man: No way home' movie help owners of cinemas made over N291 million within nine days.

The second highest grossing film is Nollywood movie, 'Christmas in Miami' as Cinema owners sold N170.3 million worth of movie tickets.

To complete the top three movies watched during the holiday period is another nollywood movie 'Aki & Pawpaw'. Movie lovers paid over N29.2 million for tickets.

In all Nigerians visited the cinemas holiday season to watch 10 Nollywood, seven Hollywood, one Bollywood, One kannywood(Hausa) and one Gollywood movies.

Here are the names of other top 20 movies seen by Nigerians during the holidays

Superstar King's Man,The Sing 2 Matrix: Resurrections Encanto Soole '83 Online Ghost Killer, The Hikima Eternals, The What Happened At St James Dubara Clifford The Big Red Dog African Messiah Ayinla Ghostbusters: Afterlife

A cinema official speaks

When contacted, Taiwo Ogunlade, an official at Filmone, a Nigerian cinema company, said he is optimistic that 2022 will see an improved performance.

According to him there are big Hollywood movies like Black Panther II, The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Avatar 2 among others expected to be released in 2022.

