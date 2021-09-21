Nigerians see the cinema as a one-of-a-kind experience, with over 15,000 moviegoers registering to watch Nollywood films in two weeks.

Although Nollywood movies attracted the biggest crowd, Foreign films earned cinemas owners more money over the two-week period in review

Cinema owners face tough competition from streaming services and will need to innovate to attract more movie lovers.

Despite the current economic challenges in the country, Nigerians spent N196 million in the first two weeks of September 2021 watching movies at cinemas.

The amount recorded between September 3 and September 19, 2021, is a 54.6% increase when compared to the N126.9 million recorded in the first two weeks of August.

The figures are contained in the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) weekly box office information published on its website.

Last year's empty seats at movie theaters are being filled on a weekly basis by moviegoers. Source: UGC

According to our data analysis, N89.03 million was spent in the first week ending September 9th, and another N107.5million was spent in the following week ending September 16th.

The data also showed a massive improvement in revenue generated by Nollywood movies.

Nigerians spent 20.06 million watching Nollywood movies while 176million was spent on foreign movies in the two weeks period.

The figures and stats

On attendance, the data also showed 135,976 walked into various cinemas across the country up from 102,888 recorded in the last two weeks of August.

This impressive figure comes at a time the country is still recovering from the Covid-19 and many Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet.

In fact, CEAN data shows that last weekend alone (September 17-19), cinemas racked in N52.96 million from 34,222 movie lovers.

Out of the number in attendance 18,330 showed interest in Nollywood movies while 15,892 were in the cinemas for foreign movies.

Toyin Abraham's film, The Ghost and the Tout 2, had the highest gross return of N20.58 million after being watched by 12,840 people last weekend.

The movie which was first released in 2018, was produced in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment.

Another Nollywood movie, The Otherside, had the lowest interest with 10 in attendance and total revenue of N8,500 last weekend.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was the most popular foreign film last weekend, with 11,360 people watching it and Cinemas earning N19.02 million.

