The year 2021 for Nigeria startups has been a massive success as they struck million-dollar deals with global investors

The deals cut across various industries and these include transportation, finance, and software engineering

Out of the deals, five stands out having raised over $100 million(N42bn) in funding from investors

Nigerian startups have a lot to be thankful for in 2021, having attracted global investors to trust in their ideas in million-dollar deals.

Data shows 11 African startups raised at least, $100 million in 2021, five of which were Nigerian owned companies.

Softbank, a Japanese corporation that has invested in Alibaba, Uber, and other prominent firms, is one of the well-known investors funding Nigerian entrepreneurs.

List of Nigerian startups that raised above N42 billion in 2021

Opay:

In 2021, OPay, an African-focused fintech business, received the most money, obtaining $400 million (N168 billion) in a fresh round of investment.

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 spearheaded this investment round.

Andela:

Andela, a worldwide tech hiring firm that assists businesses in developing remote engineering teams, has secured $200 million (N84 billion) in Series E investment for 2021.

Softbank Vision Fund 2, the venture capital arm of the Japanese company SoftBank, led the investment round.

Flutterwave:

Flutterwave comes next as it raised $170 million (N71.5bn) in a Series C round, putting the company at over $1 billion.

Avenir Growth Capital, located in New York, and Tiger Global, a hedge fund and investment firm based in the United States, led the capital round.

Tradedepot:

TradeDepot, Africa's leading B2B eCommerce and embedded finance platform, raised $110 million (N46.3 billion).

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, led the Series B equity investment.

