Some Nigerian investors who spent billions to invest in publicly traded companies in the hope of making more money may never see their money again.

The investments stretch back to the 1980s, and they will just have to wait for a change of fortune on the companies

The companies invested in cut across various sectors which include media, consumer goods, financial sector among others

Except for miracles some Nigerian investors who had committed their money buying shares of public listed Nigerian companies will never get even a one tenth of what was invested.

Some of these investors had in their young age, just like every young persons today hoped in few years time they will become free from financial challenges.

It has, however, been a sobering experience for investors. One of the companies have in-fact stopped paying dividends to shareholders as far back as 1985, despite continuing to trade on the market.

Stock brokers on the Nigerian exchange Credit: NSE

Source: Getty Images

Dividends are payments a company makes to share profits with its stockholders. They're paid on a regular basis, and they are one of the ways investors earn a return from investing in stock.

Names of the companies without dividend payments in over 10 years

51 of the 153 companies currently listed on the Nigerian exchange are culpable in terms of dividends payments to their shareholders Premium Times reports

Ten of these firms have failed to announce a dime for its investors in the last ten years.

The companies are Champion Breweries , Golden Guinea Breweries, Juli Plc, Capital Oil, DN Tyre and Rubber, Premier Paints, Livestock Feeds, Union Dicon.

Others are Daar Communications, John Holt, Studio Press, Staco, RT Briscoe, Royal Exchange Insurance, Standard Alliance, Morrisons, FTN Cocoa, Guinea Insurance, FTN Cocoa, Omatek.

Chellarams, Ellah Lakes, NCR, RT Briscoe, Tantalisers as well as Vanleer (formerly Greif) since 2012.

The longest wait for dividends for investors

Champion Breweries- 35 years

Studio Press- 26 years

Golden Guinea Breweries- 24 years

Arbico- 23 years

Juli Plc- 22 years

Capital Oil- 20 years

Livestock Feeds- 20 years

Union Dicon- 20 years

