OPay has secured board and shareholders’ approval to pursue a secondary listing on the Nigerian Exchange following its proposed US listing

Founder James Zhou will serve as non-executive chairman, while Lars Rahbaek Boilesen and Stephen Wen are listed as co-CEOs

The leadership team includes executives with experience at Standard Bank, McKinsey, Ant Group, Citigroup and other international firms

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

OPay has named eight directors and executive officers in its prospectus as the fintech company plans a secondary listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) after its proposed US listing.

The company secured board and shareholders’ approval for the Nigerian listing, which could give local investors access to its shares.

OPay secures board and shareholder approval for a secondary listing on the NGX. Photo: Opay

Source: Twitter

However, the plan depends on market conditions and regulatory approval.

OPay warned that shares traded on the NGX may not be transferable to its American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange without special arrangements, potentially affecting liquidity and prices.

The prospectus, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 9, 2026, identifies the following executives and directors.

1. James Zhou: Non-executive chairman

James Zhou, 49, founded OPay and serves as its non-executive chairman.

He also chairs Opera Limited and founded Chinese technology firm Kunlun Tech. He holds degrees in mechanical and optical engineering from Tsinghua University.

2. Lars Rahbaek Boilesen: Executive director and co-CEO

Boilesen, 59, oversees regulatory communication, market entry and strategic expansion. He previously led Opera Software as CEO from 2010 to 2016 and chaired Bemobi from 2021.

He also held leadership positions at Napatech.

3. Lungisa Fuzile: Non-executive director nominee

Fuzile, 60, is CEO of Africa Regions at Standard Bank Group.

He previously led Standard Bank South Africa and spent more than 19 years at South Africa’s National Treasury, eventually becoming director-general.

4. Trond Riiber Knudsen: Independent director

Knudsen, 62, founded and leads investment and advisory firm TRK Group AS.

He previously spent nearly 23 years at McKinsey & Company as a senior partner and has served on Opera Limited’s board since 2018.

5. Stephen Malcolmson: Independent director nominee

Malcolmson, 48, has been global CFO of GMPL Pty Ltd since December 2021.

He previously served as CFO for Asia Pacific at Crown Equipment and holds professional qualifications in accounting and taxation.

6. Brian Alan-Mingway Wong: Independent director nominee

Wong, 52, leads the Aspen Institute’s China Fellowship programme and founded digital media company RADII Media.

He also worked at Alibaba Group for more than 16 years and has experience in investment and international business.

7. Stephen Wen: Co-CEO, COO and executive director nominee

Wen, 43, oversees OPay’s global business, product development and research.

He previously held senior roles at Ant Group, including leadership responsibilities at Alipay Hong Kong, and has more than 15 years of fintech and digital banking experience.

13. OPay prepares for a secondary listing on the NGX after its proposed US listing. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

8. James Arthur Perry Jr: Chief Financial Officer

Perry, 52, oversees OPay’s finance and legal functions, regulatory compliance and investor relations. Before joining the company, he was managing director and head of Asia Pacific technology investment banking at Citigroup, advising companies on capital markets and mergers and acquisitions.

Dangote offers students free shares in refinery IPO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has unveiled a Student Share Grant Initiative that will give qualifying Nigerian students 10 free shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE after they subscribe to the company's ongoing initial public offering (IPO).

The programme is open to students aged 18 and above who are enrolled in public or private tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

To qualify, students must complete a verification process and subscribe to at least 10 shares through the foundation's dedicated platform, ipo.alikodangotefoundation.org.

Source: Legit.ng