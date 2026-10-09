The NGX All-Share Index rose 0.13% to 248,363.55 points on Friday, October 9, 2026, lifting the market’s year-to-date return to 59.60%.

Regal Insurance, Livestock Feeds and Guinea Insurance led the gainers, while Red Star Express, Fidelity Bank and DAAR Communications were among the top decliners.

Trading volume fell by 34.57% to 322.04 million shares valued at N20.50 billion across 37,810 deals, with Zenith Bank leading in volume and value.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market rebounded slightly on Friday, October 9, 2026, after seven consecutive sessions of losses, as buying interest in selected stocks lifted the benchmark index.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.13% to 248,363.55 points from Thursday’s close, while market capitalisation increased by N208.46 billion.

Nigerian stock market adds N208 billion to market capitalisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

The recovery pushed the market’s year-to-date return to 59.60%, although market breadth remained negative, indicating that more stocks declined than advanced during the session.

NGX top gainers

Regal Insurance led the gainers, rising from N0.70 to N0.77, representing a 10% increase.

Other top-performing stocks included:

Livestock Feeds rose from N12.00 to N13.15, gaining N1.15 or 9.58%.

Guinea Insurance advanced from N0.85 to N0.93, up N0.08 or 9.41%.

CAP increased from N100.00 to N108.50, gaining N8.50 or 8.50%.

UPDC rose from N3.90 to N4.20, adding N0.30 or 7.69%.

Livestock Feeds also traded above its 52-week high, closing at N13.15 compared with its previous close of N12.00.

NGX top losers

Red Star Express recorded the steepest decline, falling from N14.85 to N13.40, a loss of N1.45 or 9.76%.

Other major decliners were:

Fidelity Bank dropped from N23.00 to N21.00, losing N2.00 or 8.70%.

DAAR Communications declined from N1.50 to N1.38, down N0.12 or 8.00%.

WAPIC fell from N2.48 to N2.30, shedding N0.18 or 7.26%.

Omatek dropped from N1.44 to N1.34, losing N0.10 or 6.94%.

Despite the benchmark index’s recovery, the number of declining stocks exceeded advancing stocks, with 31 decliners against 22 gainers.

Zenith Bank leads NGX trading as shares worth N20.50 billion change hands. Photo: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks on the NGX

Trading activity weakened during the session, with total volume declining by 34.57% to 322.04 million shares valued at N20.50 billion across 37,810 deals.

Zenith Bank led trading by both volume and value, recording 31.69 million shares worth approximately N4.30 billion. The bank accounted for 9.84% of total traded volume and 20.96% of the day’s traded value.

Other actively traded stocks included:

GTCO traded 23.52 million shares valued at approximately N3.10 billion.

Access Holdings recorded 19.19 million shares worth approximately N567.85 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 17.55 million shares valued at approximately N381.21 million.

Guinea Insurance recorded 13.60 million shares worth approximately N12.63 million.

Top 10 strongest stocks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded significant gains in April 2026, supported by stronger investor sentiment, positive economic developments and increased participation by foreign investors.

The market’s performance reflected gains across major companies, including leading banking groups, blue-chip stocks and selected industrial firms, backed by earnings growth and attractive share prices.

Consumer goods stocks also showed signs of recovery after a difficult 2025, as companies adjusted prices and tightened cost management to improve their performance.

Source: Legit.ng