Nigeria's external reserves have risen, exceeding the CBN's 2026 target and reaching their highest level in more than 17 years

The increase was driven by stronger oil earnings, improved exports and higher foreign capital inflows.

The CBN also kept its key interest rate at 26.5%, saying the stronger reserves will help support the naira

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria's external reserves have climbed above the $52 billion mark, surpassing the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) projection for 2026 and reaching their strongest level in more than 17 years.

Fresh data released by the CBN showed that the country's foreign reserves stood at $52.02 billion as of July 20, 2026, exceeding the apex bank's year-end target of approximately $51.04 billion.

Again, Nigeria's external reserves rises, surpasses CBN’s 2026 target, highest level in 17 years

Source: UGC

The latest figure is the highest reserve level recorded since January 2009, when Nigeria held about $52.01 billion in external reserves.

The latest balance also represents a gain of roughly $570 million from the $51.45 billion recorded at the end of June, highlighting the continued strengthening of the country's external financial buffers.

Reserves maintain steady upward momentum

The reserve position has improved consistently throughout July. It increased from $51.53 billion on July 3 to $51.58 billion on July 6, before rising further to $51.64 billion on July 7 and $51.71 billion on July 8.

The upward trend continued, with reserves reaching $51.94 billion by July 17 before crossing the $52 billion threshold on July 20.

This follows a strong performance in June, when reserves expanded from $49.58 billion at the end of May to $51.45 billion by month-end. Between June 1 and June 18 alone, the country's external reserves rose from $49.80 billion to $51.04 billion, while May also recorded an increase of about $1.22 billion.

According to a report by Nairametrics, market analysts linked the sustained growth in reserves to higher crude oil revenues, stronger export earnings and improved foreign capital inflows.

CBN retains tight monetary policy

The improvement in reserves coincided with the conclusion of the CBN's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on July 20 and 21, where policymakers opted to maintain the current monetary policy stance.

The committee retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 26.5%, while leaving the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) unchanged at 45% for commercial banks and 16% for merchant banks.

It also maintained the standing lending and deposit facility corridor at +50/-450 basis points around the MPR, while keeping the CRR on non-Treasury Single Account (non-TSA) public sector deposits at 75%.

Again, Nigeria's external reserves rises, surpasses CBN’s 2026 target, highest level in 17 years

Source: UGC

Lower inflation strengthens outlook

The apex bank noted that headline inflation moderated slightly to 15.91% in June, down from 15.93% in May, suggesting that price pressures continue to ease gradually.

According to the CBN, the stronger external reserve position is expected to reinforce Nigeria's external sector, improve investor confidence and provide additional support for exchange rate stability as monetary authorities continue efforts to safeguard macroeconomic stability.

Source: Legit.ng