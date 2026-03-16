The Nigerian stock market on Monday jumped to a record high of over 200,000 points

Historical data shows that this is the first time the NGX All-Share Index crossed that level

The rise was driven by strong gains in BUA Cement, Premier Paints, John Holt, and other key stocks

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed positively for the first trading day of the week on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Data showed that investor optimism and renewed participation fueled the rally, with total trading volume rising to 948.1 million shares from 590.8 million in the previous session.

Nigerian stock market hits all-time high Photo: shutterstock

Source: Getty Images

Equity market capitalisation increased by N3 trillion to N129.3 trillion, reflecting strong market confidence.

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced from 198,407.3 points to 201,474.9 points, representing a 1.55% gain and an all-time high.

Top losers

VFD Group fell from N12.50 to N11.25, losing N1.25 (–10.00%).

Royal Exchange dropped from N1.87 to N1.69, losing N0.18 (–9.63%).

Omatek declined from N2.60 to N2.35, losing N0.25 (–9.62%).

Sovren Insurance slipped from N2.11 to N1.92, down N0.19 (–9.00%).

Regal Insurance decreased from N1.23 to N1.12, shedding N0.11 (–8.94%).

Top gainers

BUA Cement rose from N270.00 to N297.00, gaining N27.00 (+10.00%).

Premier Paints advanced from N19.40 to N21.30, up N1.90 (+9.79%).

John Holt climbed from N9.45 to N10.35, gaining N0.90 (+9.52%).

Guinea Insurance increased from N1.28 to N1.40, gaining N0.12 (+9.38%).

FTG Insurance rose from N1.18 to N1.29, up N0.11 (+9.32%).

Most active stocks

Sovren Insurance led with 72.56 million shares valued at N147.12 million.

Access Holdings traded 69.86 million shares worth N1.76 billion.

First Holdings Company exchanged 67.03 million shares valued at N3.35 billion.

Zenith Bank traded 59.95 million shares worth N5.96 billion.

NB recorded 55.03 million shares valued at N4.03 billion.

Investors to enjoy faster settlements with T+1 cycle starting 29th May 2026. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Investors set to get funds faster

Meanwhile, a new market notification has shown that the Nigerian capital market is preparing to transition to a T+1 settlement cycle, effective Friday, 29th May 2026.

Under this framework, trades will settle one business day after the trade date. The initiative aims to enhance trade efficiency, reduce settlement risk, and align with global standards.

Starting 29th May 2026, if an investor buys or sells a stock, the exchange of money and shares will occur the next business day, instead of two business days later.

Meet Nigeria's richest stock market investors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Tony Elumelu are among Nigeria’s richest investors on the NGX.

The NGX has seen significant activity and wealth creation for its key investors in recent years.

The analysis shows some major players and their related companies.

Source: Legit.ng