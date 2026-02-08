The CAC delisted over 400,000 inactive and non-compliant companies from its register to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s corporate records

The commission’s shift to a fully digital registration system allows entrepreneurs to register businesses remotely, improving the ease of doing business

It recently partnered with SMEDAN to provide free registration for 250,000 small businesses and launched a beneficial ownership register

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has removed more than 400,000 companies from Nigeria’s official business register over issues of inactivity and non-compliance during 2025.

This disclosure was made by the Registrar-General of the commission, Hussaini Magaji, while addressing participants at a “Celebration Walk” organised by the CAC on Saturday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

CAC removes 400,000+ non-compliant firms, rolls out full digital registration

Source: Getty Images

CAC Cleans Up Companies Register

Magaji explained that the mass delisting was part of a deliberate effort to sanitise the commission’s database and ensure that only active, law-abiding entities remain on the national register.

He noted that the move was necessary to protect the credibility and reliability of Nigeria’s corporate records.

He added that the exercise reflects the commission’s broader commitment to strengthening corporate governance and maintaining accurate business information across the country.

It would be recalled that the CAC had earlier issued a 90-day ultimatum to thousands of registered but dormant companies to file all their outstanding annual returns or be delisted from its database.

Digital Reforms and Support for Small Businesses

The registrar-general also highlighted the commission’s transition from a manual, office-dependent system to a fully digital platform that allows end-to-end company registration services.

According to him, Nigerians can now complete business registrations online from anywhere in the world without physically visiting a CAC office.

Magaji said the digital overhaul has significantly improved the ease of doing business in Nigeria, boosted transparency, and increased investor confidence in the country’s corporate regulatory framework.

As part of its support for small and medium-sized enterprises, he revealed that the CAC, working with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), enabled free business registration for 250,000 entrepreneurs.

The initiative, he said, was aimed at lowering the cost of formalisation and encouraging small businesses to operate within the regulated economy.

He further disclosed that the commission has activated a beneficial ownership register, which allows the public to identify the true owners of companies operating in Nigeria.

Magaji noted that the register has gained international recognition as a tool for promoting transparency and combating financial crimes.

CAC removes 400,000+ non-compliant firms, rolls out full digital registration

Source: Facebook

CAC integrates AI features for faster service delivery

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that as part of steps to improve ease for Nigerian businesses, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered registration portal.

This marks a complete overhaul of the Company Registration Portal (CRP) and changes the way businesses will register names henceforth.

The Registrar-General/CEO of the Commission, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, announced this innovation at the 2025 stakeholders’ forum.

Source: Legit.ng