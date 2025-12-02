There is hope for the Nigerian currency following the upsurge in dollar inflows into the Nigerian foreign exchange market

Data shows that the FX market experienced improved liquidity as inflows rose by 64.24% at $841.10 million

The inflows propelled the naira in the official market, leading to a gain of 0.69% per week to close at N1,446.74 per dollar

The naira received a major boost following a sharp rise in US dollar inflows into Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

New data shows FX inflows surged by 64.24% to $841.10 million, improving liquidity and enabling fresh interventions from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Coronation Merchant Bank confirmed the increase, noting it was up from $512.20 million the previous week.

The CBN accounted for the largest share of inflows at 33.42% ($281.10 million), followed by non-bank corporates (23.07%), Foreign Portfolio Investors (19.38%), individuals (5.45%), and others (2.01%).

Stronger FX inflows also helped push Nigeria’s external reserves up to $44.6 billion, according to Market Forces Africa.

Naira shows mixed signals across Markets

At the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the naira appreciated by 0.69%, closing at N1,446.74/$.

However, the parallel market weakened by 0.34% to N1,470/$, widening the gap between both markets to N23.26 from N8.28 the previous week.

Experts expect the exchange rate to hover around N1,500/$, supported by improved liquidity and continued CBN interventions.

Experts are upbeat about the naira ending 2025 strongly, stating that the robust reserves and inflows are a cushion against external and domestic shocks.

They disclose that renewed investor appetite in the Nigerian currency market will catalyze the market.

Other analysts say that investors are adopting a cautious approach due escalating insecurity in Nigeria and lack of economic directions by the Nigerian government for the 2026 fiscal year.

Oil prices edge up amid global uncertainty

Crude oil prices posted a modest recovery as US rig activity fell to a four-year low and geopolitical tensions lifted demand expectations.

Brent crude rose 1.02% to $63.20 per barrel, while Bonny Light gained 3.13% to $66.29 per barrel, maintaining a $2.36 premium.

Despite the uptick, both grades remain down year-to-date due to market volatility and shifting supply dynamics.

