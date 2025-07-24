The DG of SEC Emomotimi Agama has emphasised that the Nigerian capital market is becoming a key pillar of the national economy

Agama noted that global shifts driven by emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and quantum computing are reshaping traditional trade

He stressed the need for investments in STEM education and digital skills, urging Nigeria and Africa to lead in the evolving quantum economy

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to driving innovation in Nigeria’s capital market by actively engaging with emerging technologies such as blockchain and quantum computing.

Agama stated that the Nigerian capital market is increasingly becoming the cornerstone of the country’s economy. Photo credit - SEC, Finance Nigeria

Source: UGC

Agama made this known during his keynote address at the Comercio Partners H2 2025 Outlook, themed "Reconfiguration: From Global Trade to Quantum Innovation, a New Economic Era Emerges."

He emphasised that while embracing digital transformation and supporting technological advancement, the SEC remains focused on developing regulatory frameworks that safeguard investor interests and ensure market integrity.

Quantum innovation reshaping global finance and investment

Agama stated that Nigeria’s economic trajectory is evolving in line with global trends shaped by technological disruptions, geopolitical changes, and innovative breakthroughs, such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and quantum computing.

He said that in this new economic era, traditional trade practices are being replaced by innovation-driven growth. Consequently, countries are shifting focus towards developing digital economies and decentralising finance to stay competitive.

He said:

"A new economic era emerges. The world is at a pivotal juncture. Traditional paradigms and global trade, finance and investment are being shaped by rapid technological advancement, geopolitical shifts, and the emergence of groundbreaking innovations such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain."

He said that to align with this shift, Nigeria recently signed a collaborative agreement with World Quantum University, a leading institution in financial modelling and futuristic thinking.

The partnership is aimed at equipping market players with cutting-edge skills and insight into the future of finance.

Through such initiatives, Nigeria hopes to build capacity in quantum innovation, a field that includes quantum computing, secure cryptography, and data transmission, poised to redefine fraud detection and financial operations.

Liaising with startups, leveraging on youthful population

Agama noted that the SEC is taking a proactive role by fostering a regulatory environment that supports innovation while maintaining market integrity.

This role includes engaging with fintech startups, blockchain developers, and quantum technology experts to create frameworks that balance investor protection with progress.

Nigeria’s future lies in its youth, and investing in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as digital skills, is non-negotiable.

He said:

"Africa's opportunity in the new era is with its youthful population, and on top of them can be propped into the quantum economy by leveraging blockchain for transferring capital markets, adopting AI and big data to enhance financial inclusion, creating innovation sandboxes to test emerging technologies. The SEC is leading in this regard."

Africa's opportunity in the new era lies with its youthful population, who can be propelled into the quantum economy by leveraging blockchain to transform capital markets, adopting AI and big data to enhance financial inclusion, and creating innovation sandboxes to test emerging technologies.

In his conclusion, Agama cautioned that Nigeria and Africa must not merely participate in the global quantum economy, they must lead it. He, however, pointed out that this requires bold regulatory reforms, cross-sector collaborations, and sustained investment in talent and technology.

The SEC is engaging with fintech startups, blockchain developers, and quantum technology experts. Photo credit - Naijapreneur

Source: UGC

Comercio Partners predicts naira's performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Comercio Partners, in its 2025 H2 economic outlook, projected that the naira could appreciate to below N1,400 per dollar under favourable conditions.

The firm also outlined a worst-case scenario where the naira could weaken beyond N1,700 per dollar if oil prices fall, foreign investments decline, and global markets become volatile.

The report highlights the potential for both recovery and risk, depending on internal and external economic factors.

Source: Legit.ng