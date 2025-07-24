There is a new projection for the naira against the US dollar in the official foreign exchange markets

Comercio Partners and investment company has shared conditions that will further help the naira appreciate

The naira recorded a marginal drop from the previous day, but remains within the firm’s base-case range of N1,500 and under N1,600

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Comercio Partners has projected that the naira could appreciate to below N1,400 per dollar in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

This was disclosed in its 2025 H2 economic outlook report titled “reconfiguration: from global trade to quantum innovation – a new economic era emerges."

Naira exchange rate expected to drop to N1,400 Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The firm’s outlook comes as the naira traded at N1,535.61 per dollar on Wednesday, slightly weaker than the previous day’s rate of N1,535.23 in the official market.

The naira also trade at N1,535 against the US dollar in the black market.

New exchange rate prediction

Comercio Partners outlined three exchange rate scenarios, with the most optimistic predicting the naira could strengthen to N1,400 per dollar.

Ifeanyi Ubah, head of investment research at Comercio Partners, during the report’s presentation in Lagos said:

“Our projection assumes a confluence of favourable external and domestic factors."

According to Ubah, a successful issuance of Nigeria’s planned 2025 Eurobond to fund the budget deficit could trigger a rally similar to that witnessed after the December 2024 Eurobond sale, which helped shore up the local currency.

Other positive indicators include sustained government reforms, a weaker US dollar, and robust oil earnings.

Under the base-case scenario, the report expects the naira to remain in the N1,500 to N1,600 range supported by steady foreign exchange inflows, continued Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions, and stable global commodity prices.

However, in a worst-case scenario, the firm warns the naira could weaken beyond N1,700 per dollar if oil prices drop sharply, foreign portfolio investments turn negative, and global market volatility rises.

The naira is expected to close stronger against the US dollar Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

SEC speaks on the report findings

At the report’s unveiling, Emomotimi Agama, director general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said the commission is actively supporting policies that enhance financial market stability and innovation, BusinessDay reports.

Agama said:

“We are engaging with fintech startups, blockchain innovators, and quantum researchers to create balanced regulatory frameworks that protect investors while driving economic progress."

There is a growing optimism that the value of the naira will continue to improve and will close lower than N1,500 exchange rat

MPC member predicts new exchange rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Murtala Sagagi, a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), has projected that the naira would appreciate to N1,450 per US dollar by the end of 2025.

He stated this in a communique released on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s website for the MPC’s May meeting.

He explained that the efforts of the monetary and fiscal authorities will help stabilise the value of the Nigerian currency in the foreign exchange markets.

