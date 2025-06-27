The Nigerian stock market on Thursday recorded a poor performance as investors lost over N300 billion

Data showed that stocks like Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), Oando Plc, and other major decliners drove the movement into the red zone

Conversely, Unilever Nigeria Plc and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc were among the gainers

Nigeria’s stock market closed lower on Thursday, June 26, 2025, as the benchmark index declined by 0.39% driven by profit-taking in consumer goods and oil and gas stocks.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 120,772.68 points from the previous close of 121,257.69 points.

Market capitalisation also declined by N308 billion, falling from N76.761 trillion to N76.453 trillion.

Here is a snapshot of Thursday activities.

On Thursday, in 25,375 deals, investors exchanged 892,970,944 shares worth N18.225 billion.

Top gainers

Unilever Nigeria gained N4.70, rising from N47.00 to N51.70 per share (+10.00%).

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust gained N22.65, climbing from N226.60 to N249.25 per share (+10.00%).

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals gained N0.49, increasing from N4.91 to N5.40 per share (+9.98%).

UAC of Nigeria gained N3.45, moving from N34.60 to N38.05 per share (+9.97%).

Chemical and Allied Products gained N4.25, from N42.85 to N47.10 per share (+9.92%).

Top losers

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria declined by N0.23, falling from N2.30 to N2.07 per share (−10.00%).

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company dropped N10.10, decreasing from N101.10 to N91.00 per share (−9.99%).

Oando lost N6.85, moving from N68.75 to N61.90 per share (−9.96%).

ABC Transport declined by N0.24, dropping from N2.69 to N2.45 per share (−8.92%).

Champion Breweries fell by N0.91, from N10.91 to N10.00 per share (−8.34%)

Top active trades

Ellah Lakes recorded a turnover of 113.50 million shares valued at N851.09 million.

Access Holdings traded 76.19 million shares worth N1.74 billion.

Caverton Offshore Support Group exchanged 64.86 million shares valued at N334.83 million.

Japaul Gold and Ventures traded 61.56 million shares worth N126.66 million.

Zenith Bank recorded 60.30 million shares valued at N3.47 billion.

