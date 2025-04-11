The week was not a good one as Nigeria's stock market investors witnessed staggering losses amounting to over N400 billion

The losses were triggered by profit-taking in banking and insurance stocks sustained all the week by investors

Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Cutix Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc ended the week as the most traded stocks

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian stock market investors need the week on a negative note, following sustained profit taking in banking and insurance stocks.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.90% on Friday, April 11, falling to 104,563.34 points from the previous week’s 105,511.89.

Nigerian stock market close week with N550 billion loss Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Similarly, the equities market capitalisation dropped to N65.706 trillion from N66.147 trillion, reflecting N441 billion.

Summary of week's activities

During the week, the market recorded three days of negative closes and just two days of gains as muted interest from institutional investors weighed heavily on market momentum, particularly in the financial services sector.

The NGX Insurance Index led the weekly sectoral losers, shedding 4.57%, followed by the NGX Banking Index, which declined by 2.20%.

Other indices also closed lower: the NGX Consumer Goods Index dropped 0.61%, the NGX Oil & Gas Index fell by 0.50%, and the NGX Industrial Index dipped 0.26%, BusinessDay reports.

Stock market down this week Photo credit: g-stockstudio

Source: Getty Images

Snapshot of market activities on Friday

Overall market sentiment was influenced by flows into dividend-paying stocks as investors positioned ahead of upcoming qualification dates.

Top gainers

Caverton Offshore Support Group gained N0.23 (9.96%), rising from N2.31 to N2.54.

VFD Group Plc added N7.90 (9.90%), increasing from N79.80 to N87.70.

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc rose by N0.55 (9.86%), climbing from N5.58 to N6.13.

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc gained N0.17 (9.83%), moving from N1.73 to N1.90.

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc increased by N0.05 (9.43%), from N0.53 to N0.58.

Top losers:

DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc declined by N0.10 (-9.71%), falling from N1.03 to N0.93.

Royal Exchange Plc lost N0.08 (-9.09%), dropping from N0.88 to N0.80.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc decreased by N0.07 (-7.61%), from N0.92 to N0.85.

Guinea Insurance Plc fell by N0.05 (-7.35%), from N0.68 to N0.63.

Oando Plc dropped N2.30 (-5.57%), from N41.30 to N39.00.

Most traded stocks (by volume and value):

Access Holdings Plc led trading with 73.22 million shares, valued at N1.51 billion.

Zenith Bank Plc recorded 33.35 million shares, worth N1.65 billion.

Cutix Plc traded 29.66 million shares, amounting to N63.01 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc exchanged 25.68 million shares, valued at N1.73 billion.

Fidelity Bank Plc saw 19.65 million shares traded, worth N374.16 million.

N18 billion investments on the line

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian stock market has now seen the erosion of about N18 billion worth of shareholders' funds, with the recent regulatory cleanup from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The NGX delisted three companies – Capital Oil Plc, Goldlink Insurance Plc, and Medview Airline Plc, over repeated regulatory infractions.

The statement from the NGX was signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head, Issuer Regulation Department, and dated April 3, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng