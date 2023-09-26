Awele Elumelu, the wife of Tony Elumelu, has made over N5 billion from her investment in Transcorp

The shares of Transcorp on the Nigerian exchange in the last 71 days have increased in value by 71.38 percent

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) is one of Nigeria's leading Conglomerate with investement focus in the hospitality, agribusiness and energy sectors.

Awele Elumelu, the wife of billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu has witnessed a remarkable surge in the market value of her shares in Transnational Corporation plc.

The accomplished healthcare executive is the third-largest shareholder in Transcorp with 2,070,794,804(2.07bn)) shares.

Tony Elumelu and his wife Awele have investments in Transcrop Photo credit: tonyelumelu

Source: Facebook

Data obtained from Nigerian Exchange shows that over the past 71 days the value of her shareholdings have increased to N12.75 billion as at Monday, September 26, 2023.

This represents 56 percent increase when compared to N7.45 billion the value of her shareholdings was in Transcorp as at July 16, 2023.

What this means is that in 71 days, the Awele who is an an accomplished healthcare executive personal wealth increased by N5.30 billion.

Transcorp shares movement

The increase in Awele wealth is thanks to the continuous rise in Transcorp shares on the Nigerian Exchange.

After trading on Monday, Transcorp closed at N6.16 per share a massive 71 percent increase when compared to N3.60 on July 16.

Billionaire.Africa reports that the recent spike in the company’s shares follows a statement from Owen Omogiafo, Transcorp Group’s CEO, outlining the resolute ambition of achieving a 2,000-megawatt power capacity by the end of the year.

What to know about Transcorp

Transcorp has been a key player in Nigeria's economy for over two decades, with a diversified portfolio of investments that includes Transcorp Power, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, and Transcorp Hotels Calabar.

Transcorp is also a significant contributor to Nigeria's power sector and recently became the first privatised generating company.

Otedola strikes billion naira deal with Elumelu to exit Transcorp

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola ended the battle with Tony Elumelu over control of Transcorp Plc.

Transcorp is a diversified conglomerate interested in energy, hospitality, and agriculture.

The mutual agreement saw Otedola receive a payout of N32.5 billion two weeks after spending N6 billion to acquire 2.6bn shares.

Source: Legit.ng