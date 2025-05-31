African Businesses Advised to Adopt a Data-driven Approach to Marketing at AMTEC 2025

Experts in the marketing industry have advised both small and medium enterprises in Africa to incorporate a data-driven approach into their marketing and sales efforts for maximum results.

On Saturday, May 24th, 2025, over 900 marketing professionals, founders, influencers, CMOs, top executives, and dignitaries converged in Lagos for the second edition of the Africa Marketing Technology & E-commerce Conference — AMTEC 2025 — themed "Marketing in the New Economy: Data-Driven Success in Challenging Times.”

Feyi Olubodun - CEO and Managing Partner of Open Square Limited

Speaking at the event, Feyi Olubodun, the CEO and Managing Partner of Open Square Limited, who delivered on the topic ‘Driving Growth: How your brand can create a great customer experience,’ remarked that the importance of data in digital marketing cannot be overemphasised, because marketing without data is like shooting in the dark. In his own words, Feyi said, “Data helps every business to understand its consumers’ preferences and aids marketing activities which ultimately aim to satisfy the consumers.”

Referring to Olubodun’s submission, Emmanuel Adediran, Business Unit Director at MediaReach CMO, stated that data is a key component of marketing. He also emphasized that the first step in creating a successful campaign is to analyze your data, which will show you where your customers are and what they need.

When asked how brands can create a great customer experience for business growth, Feyi said, “Brand managers must begin to look at insights which are backed by research rather than social observations that make every brand in the market sound the same in terms of messaging.”

Speaking on “Storytelling: How to do Yanga with your brand,” Oluwatomisin, Colgate Manager, said storytelling is the backbone of every marketing idea. Using Colgate's ‘Yanga With Your Smile' and its accomplishments as a reference, Oluwatomisin illustrated the power of storytelling in advertising and marketing. He said that, through storytelling, brands can connect more effectively with their target audience.

L - R: Aproko Doctor, KieKie, Victor Ojeakhena, Felix Imoh, and Tomike Adeoye

Toward the end of the event, the atmosphere was geared up when Aproko Doctor, KieKie, and Tomike came on stage to share insights on “How Influencers Can Help Build a New Audience for your Brand”, anchored by Felix Imoh, the Public Relations Manager of Legit.ng.

Using himself as a case study, Aproko Doctor advised brands to stop seeing influencers as a billboard but rather start seeing them as a living connection between them (the brands) and their target audience. In support of her colleague, KieKie also urged brands to invest more in influencer marketing as influencers are the key to reaching new audiences and unlocking a great customer experience.

Victor Ojeakhena - Co-Founder and CEO of Marketing Analytics Africa, and convener of AMTEC

Commenting on the conference, Victor Ojeakhena, Co-Founder and CEO of Marketing Analytics Africa, and convener of AMTEC, remarked that AMTEC is a an annual marketing event that unites thought leaders, executives, marketing pioneers, and data strategists from across Africa to explore cutting-edge trends, technologies, and strategies in martech, e-commerce, data intelligence, and customer experience.

Beyond the thought-provoking keynote presentations and high-level panel sessions, the AMTEC 2025 conference delivered immense value, empowering brands and marketers with forward-thinking digital strategies, spotlighting the impact of data and emerging technologies in driving scalable growth, and fostering powerful connections among professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors. It also served as a fertile ground for sparking partnerships and innovation across the African continent.

Notably, several leading brands, including Legit.ng, Accret Experience, Nutrify, DSTV, LadyCare, Mouka Foam, Dochase, Cybertron Colgate, Addmie, Indomie, and Industry Newspaper stood out as partners, joining forces with Marketing Analytics Africa Limited to power the success of AMTEC 2025.

