How FarmKoin will Help Build Agricultural Blockchain Across Africa

Investment in Africa’s Agriculture is a big solution to the world’s food problems and since the governments cannot solve all these problems alone, it is important to create Platforms for individuals and corporate organizations to explore the opportunities without being limited by finance, space and time.

Photo: FarmKoin

Source: UGC

Blockchain technology can be deployed to the financing of agriculture through tokenization of agricultural projects/assets backed by real-life projects and secured through third-party expertise and services. With FarmKoin, we are building an excellent agricultural ecosystem to solve agricultural finance problems by creating the platform for viable agribusinesses to raise cheaper and faster finance while protecting the investors and creating a transparent workflow and relationship, through the deployment of already existent Blockchain technology.

To take advantage of FarmKoin’s Pre-Sale edition, here are some key points to guide you:

Finance: FarmKoin seeks to provide solutions to Africa’s agricultural finance, by bringing the power of Fintech, Infotech, E-Commerce and food into Blockchain Technology, which decentralizes agricultural finance and commonwealth. Also facilitates cross border agricultural transactions with hassle-free payment solutions. The platform seeks to create a pedestal for innovative agricultural systems to raise funds, monitor the utilization of the funds, and ensure proper documentation and consumer protection while fully indemnified.

Operations: The FarmKoin is designed to be a utility token that serves as the central currency of the Ecosystem. Every token on the ecosystem will be priced against the FarmKoin. The Price of the FarmKoin will be determined by the economy of the Exchange.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The exchange will become the house for the hundreds of agriculture-related projects cutting across diverse subsectors. The exchange will earn through commissions and listing fees. The Exchange looks towards charging the industry's the least commission and listing fees while providing the best service when it comes to agricultural tokens exchange.

Photo: FarmKoin

Source: UGC

Earning Potentials: The Ecosystem provides earning opportunities to all players in the ecosystem. These include OTC Traders, Users/Coin Holders, Token Issuer and Referral systems.

Payment and Settlement: This helps you understand how Agricultural traders can receive cryptocurrency payments. These include P2P Settlement (P2P settlement shall be through a third-party payment solution outside of the network), Online Payment Gateway (Third-party online payment gateway will also be integrated for ease of transactions), Crypto Currency Integration (users will be able to convert their tokens cryptocurrency through the use of FarmKoin. FarmKoin can be traded against other cryptos on 5 major crypto exchanges) and Escrow Services (a place to prevent payment without Service delivery).

Unsaturated Market: Blockchain in agriculture is not a well exploited terrain, the industry holds a potential of 1 Trillion USD agriculture and food trade volume per annum. Africa is not yet exploiting a quarter of this opportunity, which renders the industry virgin, diverse, fluid and potentially profitable. You would rather be part of a new dimension of innovation before the markets get stuffed.

Photo: FarmKoin

Source: UGC

However, food security and climate change are part of the world's concerns in recent times. However, these industries are buzzing with opportunities in Africa but without sufficient funding. The industries are expanding and the financial opportunities are commensurately growing.

Click here for more information: https://www.farmkoin.io/

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng