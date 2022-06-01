All You Need to Know About leading Crypto Wallet, KuCoin

Leading cryptocurrency trading platform, KuCoin, is set to launch its new decentralized product KuCoin Wallet. On Wednesday, June 1, existing and new users would have the opportunity of going live on the company’s official website. The launch of the KuCoin Wallet is a significant endeavour for the KuCoin ecosystem to deepen the Web3 exploration.

KuCoin is launched in September 2017 with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. And for KuCoin Wallet, it is safe to say that it is designed to be a secure and easy crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. It supports users to create a decentralized account for Web3 in seconds and send, receive, and store BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB and more tokens in one place.

KuCoin Wallet provides the easiest way for users to manage multi-chain assets and enables users to buy, store and view NFT collections directly within the wallet. KuCoin Wallet is a gateway to the web3 world for all crypto lovers.

Here are three reasons why you need KuCoin Wallet:

1. Access To Web3 World: The KuCoin Wallet is more than just a crypto wallet but grants users spectacular access to Web3 World. This will help add many leading DeFi, NFT and GameFi function to provide users with a continuous convenient experience in the future. KuCoin Wallet will also integrate Windvane, a one-stop NFT marketplace, to enable users to buy, store and view their NFT collections directly within the wallet.

2. Security: As a self-custodial wallet with security techniques audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet gives users full control of their assets since they manage their own private keys.

3. Invest: According to Jeff, Head of KuCoin Wallet, he disclosed that KuCoin always hopes to better cater to the needs of all classes of investors. The release of the official website of KuCoin Wallet is one step further for KuCoin to make an exploration in Web3.

It could be recalled that KuCoin earlier announced that it will launch its decentralized NFT marketplace, Windvane and has established a $100 million Creators Fund to empower the development of Web3. It offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions.

