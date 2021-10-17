On October 9, 2021, MTN subscribers were unable to access call, data and SMS services for hours

n a video message on Sunday, Toriola said the downtime experienced by network users was not a result of sabotage but a system error

MTN has over 77 million subscribers, according to latest industry statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission

MTN Nigeria in a bid to compensate consumers for network outage experience on on October 9, 2021 have decided to share free data and airtime for national calls & SMS.

Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, in a message to subscribers on Sunday apologise to customers who were affected by the outage and to notify them of the company’s decision to compensate them with free airtime and data.

Toriola in his message stated,

“Dear Subscriber, we apologise again for the outage on October 9. This video message is for you to watch free of charge: bit.ly/message-from-karl.

“You’ve been refunded 1MB + N126.34 airtime for national calls & SMS valid for 14 days, till October 31. To check your balance, dial *556#.”

Toriola also added that in addition, time-bound subscriptions are being extended to ensure full value is delivered

In the 2.24 min video a press statement was released with Toriola apologosing again to all MTN customers who were affected, while assuring of the telecom company’s commitment to providing reliable service.

He said.

“On behalf of the entire MTN team, I want to start with a heartfelt apology. We are truly sorry for the disruption this caused for so many in our MTN family. We know that millions of people rely on us to stay connected to their loved ones, to manage their businesses, to coordinate their lives. We take that responsibility, and privilege, very seriously. That’s why we are putting new measures in place to make sure we never experience anything again,”

Toriola also explained that the technical team traced the cause of the downtime to an error that shifted all 4G customers to the 3G, overloading the band.

“Last Saturday, we had an outage that left our customers without a connection for several hours. On behalf of the entire MTN team, I want to start with a heartfelt apology. We are truly sorry for the disruption this caused for so many in our MTN family.

So, while we can’t give you back the time you lost last Saturday, we can give you back what you spent yesterday. Every customer on the MTN network has received a refund for the data and airtime that they used between 12 noon and 7 pm yesterday.

