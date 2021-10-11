On Saturday, October 9, several MTN users complained about hours of network outage with many unable to have access to the Internet or make calls

In reaction, many users called for compensation from the telecommunication giant on various social media platforms

While MTN took to his verified social media accounts to apologize again to Nigerians, it also revealed the compensation plans for subscribers

MTN Nigeria has announced compensation plans for its subscribers as it again apologizes for Saturday, 9th October 2021.

In a report by cable.ng, MTN revealed that contrary to expectations for data or airtime, it will only be extending time-bound subscriptions for its customers in order to compensate for the network outage that occurred on Saturday.

You will recall that MTN subscribers on Saturday experienced hours of outage which prevented them from making calls or accessing the internet.

While the telco giant promised that all services are now restored, it added that the outage was caused by a disruption in its core network.

The statement reads:

"MTN Nigeria Communications Plc ("MTN Nigeria") can confirm that users had difficulties connecting to the network on Saturday, October 9th, 2021.

"The outage was triggered by a breakdown in the core network and impacted phone and data services. MTN's technical staff was able to resolve the issue in around five hours, restoring service and allowing users to reconnect with one another, time-bound subscriptions are also being extended to guarantee full value is given."

MTN Nigeria CEO Olutokun Toriola again apologized to customers for the inconvenience and stated that MTN is committed to providing dependable service.

He said MTN Nigeria is taking necessary steps to ensure non-repetition of such an event.

Toriola added:

"I'd want to apologize to all of the consumers who were inconvenienced by Saturday's service interruption. Our primary purpose is to provide you the benefits of contemporary connected living, and despite this tragic occurrence, we are committed to providing the dependable service you've come to expect over the last twenty years.

“We want to reassure all of our stakeholders that our network team is working closely with our network partners Ericsson and Cisco to ensure that the causes of the interruption are thoroughly examined and that necessary action is taken to improve the resilience of affected services."

