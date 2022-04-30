Nigeria's Communications Communication has revealed the major issue bandits and terrorists are facing

According to the commission, bandits are having trouble with their operations in recent times due to the NIN/SIM linkage

NCC explained this process has affected the telecommunication flow of bandits and terrorists in the country

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Friday, April 29, disclosed the linkage of the National Identity Numbers (NIN) with the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) is yielding desired results as it is making the operations of terrorists and bandits difficult.

The commission explained that the implementation of the policy has denied terrorists and bandits access to telecommunication services, The Nation reports.

NCC thereby assured Nigerians that the new style of bandits operation would soon be crippled.

NCC makes stunning revelations about terrorists and bandits' major plight in the northeast. Photo credit: Nigerian Communications Commission

The Commission assured:

“What they now do is to use the phones of their victims to communicate while keeping victims in far places. But with time, their methods would not save them."

NCC’s director of compliance monitoring and enforcement, Mr Ephraim Nwokonanya, made the remarks at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja while addressing journalists participating in a day capacity building workshop organised by the commission.

He was represented by the head of compliance, monitoring and enforcement, Mr Alkasim Umar.

He said appreciable progress has been made regarding NIN-SlM linkage to address the rising cases of insurgency, kidnapping and banditry in the country.

The plight of bandits/terrorists

Umar lamented the illegal use of network boosters by some subscribers, saying the commission would not hesitate to persecute Nigerians using network boosters in their homes and offices at the detriment of others.

Umar said:

“Yes, we are making progress. The only challenge we are faced with now is if they kidnap you, they use your number to call. They will never use their phones lines; it is the kidnapped person’s phone number they use to call and switch it off immediately.

“They can keep you at a different place and make phone calls somewhere else. If a phone is off, there is no way one can trace it. It’s a big challenge.”

The director of public affairs, NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said the capacity training was premised on the commission’s recognition of the important roles of media in its activities and called for more synergy and collaboration with the NCC.

