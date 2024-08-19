Where is the cast of Coach now: The main actors then and now

Coach is an American television sitcom that originally ran for nine seasons on ABC from 28 February 1989 to 14 May 1997 with 200 half-hour episodes. Throughout its run, Coach received numerous Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with its star, Craig T. Nelson, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 1992. Where is the cast of Coach now?

Bill Fagerbakke (Dauber), Ken Kimmins (Howard), Clare Carey (Kelly), Shelley Fabares (Christine), Craig T. Nelson (Hayden), Jerry Van Dyke (Luther). Photo: ABC Photo Archives (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Created and produced by Barry Kemp, the show follows the adventures of Hayden Fox, head coach of the fictional NCAA Division I-A Minnesota State University Screaming Eagles football team. Running for nearly a decade, the Coach entertained audiences with its humour through its outstanding cast.

Where is the cast of Coach now?

Coach is the longest-running 90s sitcom, lasting nine seasons. The show is known for its unique combination of comedic elements, family, and sports. Explore the transformations and diverse paths the actors have taken, showcasing a fascinating record of talent, growth, and determination.

Craig T. Nelson (Hayden Fox)

Craig T. Nelson on the set of Coach on 30 September 1989. (L). Craig T. Nelson in Anaheim, California on 15 June 2018. (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Craig Theodore Nelson

: Craig Theodore Nelson Date of birth : 4 April 1944

: 4 April 1944 Age : 80 years old (as of 2024)

: 80 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, United States

Nelson portrayed Hayden Fox in Coach. In the series, he served as the head coach of a fictional college called Minnesota State University’s Screaming Eagles. His role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

After Coach, Craig continued his career, appearing in numerous other TV shows and movies, such as The Devil's Advocate, The District, My Name Is Earl, Parenthood, and Young Sheldon. Craig has three children from his previous marriage to Robin McCarthy.

Jerry Van Dyke (Luther Van Dam)

Jerry Van Dyke on the set of Coach on 6 August 1990 (L). Jerry Van in Boca Raton, Florida (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Jeff Daly (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jerry McCord Van Dyke

: Jerry McCord Van Dyke Date of birth : 27 July 1931

: 27 July 1931 Date of death : 5 January 2018

: 5 January 2018 Age at the time of death : 86 years old

: 86 years old Place of birth: Danville, Illinois, United States

Jerry Van Dyke was a popular actor and comedian from America. He is the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, an American actor and comedian. Jerry gained prominence after portraying Luther Van Dam on the popular series Coach.

Jerry previously made his television acting debut on The Dick Van Dyke Show with several guest appearances as Robetrie's brother, Stacey. He appeared in My Name Is Earl, Yes, Dear, The Middle, and Raising Hope. His last role was in The Middle alongside his brother Dick.

Unfortunately, Jerry Van Dyke died on 5 January 2018 and left behind three children.

Shelley Fabares (Christine Armstrong)

Shelley Fabares on 31 July 1995 (L). Shelley Fabares at the Shrine Auditorium, in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Carlo Allegri (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michele Ann Marie "Shelley" Fabares

: Michele Ann Marie "Shelley" Fabares Date of birth: 19 January 1944

19 January 1944 Age : 80 years old (as of 2024)

: 80 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States

Shelley Fabares is a former actress and singer from the United States. She gained prominence for starring as Mary Stone in The Donna Reed Show and as Christine Armstrong in Coach, a role which earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

After Coach, Shelley continued to appear in other projects, voicing the character of Martha Kent on Superman: The Animated Series. She also appeared as the leading lady to Elvis Presley in Girl Happy, Spinout and Clambake.

The former actress has been married to actor Mike Farrell since 1984. She was previously married to producer Lou Adler from 1964 to 1980.

Bill Fagerbakke (Michael “Dauber” Dybinski)

Bill Fagerbakke during the shoot of Coach on 6 August 1990 (L). Bill Fagerbakke in San Diego, California on 22 July 2022 (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Irvin Rivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Fagerbakke

: William Fagerbakke Date of birth: 4 October 1957

4 October 1957 Age : 66 years old (as of 2024)

: 66 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Fontana, California, United States

Bill Fagerbakke played the role of Michael "Dauber" Dybinski on the sitcom Coach. After Coach, he voiced Patrick Star in the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants and also went on to appear on Young Sheldon and How I Met Your Mother.

Bill was married to Catherine McClenahan from 1989 to 2012. The former partners share two daughters.

Clare Carey (Kelly Fox)

Clare Carey on 17 August 1993 (L). Actress Clare Carey at Les Deux in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Chelsea Lauren (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Clare Carey

: Clare Carey Date of birth : 11 June 1967

: 11 June 1967 Age : 57 years old (as of 2024)

: 57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Rhodesia

Clare Carey is widely known for her roles as Kelly Fox in Coach and Mary Bailey in Jericho. Since Coach ended, Clare has starred in numerous shows and movies, such as Savannah Sunrise, CSI, NCIS: New Orleans, Aquarius, and Maid to Order. She also made a cameo in the indie film La Cucina, which aired on Showtime in December 2009.

Kenneth Kimmins (Howard Burleigh)

Kenneth Kimmins on the set of Coach on 16 August 1993 (L). Kenneth Kimmins in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Disney General Entertainment Content (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kenneth Kimmins

: Kenneth Kimmins Date of birth : 4 September 1941

: 4 September 1941 Age : 82 years old (as of 2024)

: 82 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Kenneth Kimmins starred as Howard Burleigh in Coach. He has also been featured in various remarkable shows, including Dallas, The Love Boat, Highway to Heaven, and The West Wing.

After Coach Kenneth portrayed Dr. Bernard Klein in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and continued appearing on Broadway, with his last role being in The Music Man.

Katherine Helmond

Katherine Helmond at the 11th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 17 February 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Katherine Marie Helmond

: Katherine Marie Helmond Date of birth : 5 July 1929

: 5 July 1929 Date of death : 23 February 2019

: 23 February 2019 Age at the time of death : 89 years old

: 89 years old Place of birth: Galveston, Texas, United States

Katherine Helmond was cast as Doris Sherman on Coach. Throughout her acting career, which spanned six decades, Katherine was known for her roles in various shows, such as Soap, Who's the Boss? and Everybody Loves Raymond.

She also appeared in numerous notable films, including Family Plot, Time Bandits, and Brazil. Between 2006 and 2017, she voiced Lizzie in Disney/Pixar's Cars film franchise.

Katherine succumbed to Alzheimer's disease on 23 February 2019. She was married to David Richard Christian.

Georgia Engel

Georgia Engel at the 61st Annual Obie Awards at Webster Hall on 23 May 2016 in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Georgia Bright Engel

: Georgia Bright Engel Date of birth : 28 July 1948

: 28 July 1948 Date of death : 12 April 2019

: 12 April 2019 Age at the time of death : 70 years old (as of 2024)

: 70 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Georgia Engel played Shirley Burleigh in Coach. She also starred in numerous other shows, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Pat MacDougall on Everybody Loves Raymond and Mamie Sue on Hot in Cleveland.

Georgia Engel was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards and a BAFTA award. She died on 12 April 2019 in Princeton, New Jersey, at the age of 70.

Kris Kamm

Kris Kamm during the shoot of Coach on 6 August 1990. Photo: ABC Photo Archives

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kris Kamm

: Kris Kamm Date of birth : 29 November 1964

: 29 November 1964 Age : 59 years old (as of 2024)

: 59 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Evanston, Illinois, United States

Kriss Kamm portrayed the role of Stuart Rosebrock in the sitcom Coach, which became one of his most well-known roles.

Kamm continued to take small roles on television. He appeared in films such as The Heroes of Desert Storm, When the Party's Over, and Wyatt Earp. Kris has also been featured in television shows such as Murder, She Wrote; Married... with Children, and 21 Jump Street.

Who was the girlfriend on Coach?

Christine Armstrong, played by Shelley Fabares, was the girlfriend on the TV show Coach. Christine served as the love interest and later wife of the main character, Coach Hayden Fox, played by Craig T. Nelson.

What happened to Dauber from Coach?

After Coach ended, Bill Fagerbakke continued to have a successful acting career. He voiced Patrick Star on the long-running animated series SpongeBob SquarePants and appeared in various TV shows and movies.

Why was Coach cancelled?

The Coach was not cancelled, but it ended after a successful run. The show aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1997. By the end of its ninth season, the creators and the network decided that it was time to end the series.

Why did Kelly leave Coach?

Kelly was a recurring character in the early seasons. The actress left the show after season seven to pursue other opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Was Coach a good show?

It was a popular and well-received show known for its humour, strong characters, and chemistry between its cast. It was a beloved sitcom of the 1990s.

Many are wondering, where the cast of Coach is now. The show ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1997, with a total of 200 half-hour episodes. It featured outstanding performances from popular actors, and the combination of sports, family dynamics, and comedy made the show a hit with viewers.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the net worths of the cast of Selling the OC. Selling the OC is an American reality television series on Netflix created by Adam DiVello. It is a spin-off of Selling Sunset and revolves around the Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage firm. The show premiered on 24 August 2022 and has eight episodes in its first season.

The cast delivered drama and glamour while sealing multi-million-dollar house deals on screen. Their net worth mirrors the luxurious lifestyles they portrayed. This article reveals their net worth and where they are now.

Source: Legit.ng