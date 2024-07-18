40 fun facts about cats to prove that they're purr-fectly fascinating

Cats are among the most adored among domestic animals. They are lovely companions since they are graceful, elegant, and lively. There are many fascinating things about them, from their exceptional jumping skills and remarkable sense of smell. Discover some more fun facts about cats to boost your knowledge of them.

People have been captivated by cats for countless years. It's difficult for humans to overlook their charisma and beauty, from the tufts on their ears to the sway of their tails. They are often perceived as mysterious, inscrutable creatures and can exhibit nearly 300 distinct facial expressions.

Fun facts about cats

Cats are beautiful creatures with a wealth of knowledge and affection. They are fantastic playmates and companions that kids enjoy being around. Below are some fun facts about cats that you probably didn't know.

1. Cats can jump six times their height

Cats are great jumpers. The cat's hind leg strength allows it to jump so high. Because of their extreme flexibility, cats can push off the ground and into the air with their back legs.

2. They have cute names

A little cat is called a kitten, a female cat is a queen or molly, and a group of cats is called a clowder. A group of kittens is known as a Kindle.

3. They are playful

One of the fun facts about cats for kids is that they enjoy playing, especially when they are kittens. They enjoy chasing toys and pretending to fight.

4. A house cat can run up to 30mph

Cats move extremely fast. They can reach up to 30mph speed, comparable to what a car would do on a normal road. They move swiftly to avoid predators and are also agile to capture their prey.

5. Cats love grooming

Cats lick their coats for extended periods to keep them clean. Grooming aids skin circulation and distribution of the natural oils secreted by the skin. Additionally, it helps in controlling body temperature.

6. Cats have 18 toes

Cats have eighteen toes, four on their rear paws and five on their front. The term "polydactyl" describes these felines with additional digits.

7. House cats are 95.6% genetically similar to tigers

According Times Magazine, cats and tigers share many traits, including pouncing, chinning, prey play, scent marking by scratching, and urine marking.

8. Cats age faster compared to humans

A cat's year is worth fifteen human years. Your cat's first year equals fifteen human years, while its second year is roughly nine human years. After that, every year, it is only approximately four cat years.

Fun facts about cats' behaviour

Cats are recognised for their peculiar behaviour. There are still some strange and unexpected facts about cats that many people are unaware of. Here is a list of interesting facts about cats' behaviour.

1. Cats purring

Cats purr when they are at ease but also to self-soothe when distressed or hurt. Mama cats purr when they give birth, sending a vibration that directs kittens to their teats for nursing. They also purr to interact with other cats and let their owners know what they need.

2. Cats show affection

Cats rub their bodies and face against people to show affection and to mark one as a friend. They release pheromones from glands in their chins and cheeks.

3. A cat will lick its owner

When your cat licks you, it forms a unique social link with you. This licking behaviour originated from a mother cat licking her kittens to groom and show affection.

4. Cat kneading

Kneading symbolises joy and happiness, while some call it "making biscuits." When a mother is nursing, kittens knead her to encourage the let-down of milk.

5. They can produce up to 100 sounds

Cats can make 100 or more sounds. They meow, purr, hiss, and chirp—hissing is a protective sound that a threatened cat uses to warn others to stay away. It is also an expression of stress, fear, or discomfort.

6. Belly display

When a cat rolls over and displays his belly, it's not usually a sign to give a belly rub. It is an act of being at ease and displaying trust.

7. Furniture scratching

Cats scratch furniture as a sign of territory marking. They can effectively "mark" objects as belonging to them because they have smell glands on their paws that release an odour. Scratching for them is enjoyable and satisfying, so it's an excellent way to release steam or excitement.

8. Tail wagging

Tail wagging in cats has different meanings. A cat that holds its tail vertically may be extending a warm greeting, and if it is trembling, it may be a sign of excitement at seeing you or engaging in scent-marking behaviour.

Wagging its tail frantically may show frustration or a desire to be left alone, while a wiggly tail can convey concentration or fun.

Fun facts about Siamese cats

Siamese cats are among the most well-liked cat breeds. They have unique personalities and breathtaking beauty. Here are fun facts about Siamese cats you should know.

1. Siamese cats are among the oldest breeds

Though it's unclear when they first appeared, Siamese cats are said to have been described in Thai literature as early as 1350 AD. Thailand was known as Siam until the 1940s. They were the preferred pets of the nation's aristocracy and were seen as status and money markers during the 1800s.

2. Siamese cats have a striking look

Their enormous ears and piercing baby blue eyes complement their appearance. Their face, ears, feet, and tail have darker markings than the rest of their fur, which is generally a lighter tint.

3. They have a variety of colours in their coats

Siamese kittens are born with a white coat and develop distinctive markings as they grow older. After birth, they develop colour around their tails, paws, and faces after a few weeks of exposure to a cooler environment.

4. Thai royal families treated Siamese cats like royalty

Siamese cats were treated with royalty hundreds of years ago due to their unique, exotic, and exquisite looks. The Thai royal families believed that a Siamese cat would inherit its soul upon death and live out the remainder of its life under the care of monks in a temple.

5. Their coats are affected by temperature

Siamese kittens develop a colour change after four weeks. Temperature-based pigments determine their patterns; their cooler extremities become darker, while their torsos are often lighter due to higher body temperatures.

6. They're incredibly talkative

According to WebMD LLC, Siamese cats will not hesitate to express its desires to you. This breed is chatty and will express its wants with a loud, low-pitched cry called a "Meezer."

7. They are intelligent, curious animals

They may be trained to walk on a leash, play fetch, and even give high fives. In addition, they will amuse themselves by opening cabinets, turning on faucets, and getting into objects around the house.

8. The White House has been their home

President Rutherford B. Haye's wife, Lucy, owned a Siamese cat, Siam, a gift from an American ambassador stationed in Thailand. In addition, Amy Carter, the daughter of President Jimmy Carter, owned a Siamese named Misty Malarky Ying Yang.

Fun facts about black cats

There is far more to a black cat than meets the eye, even though you might associate them with witchcraft or see them as bad. Here are some fun facts about black cats you should be aware of.

1. The most popular colour for a cat's coat is black

The most dominant gene for this cat's coat colour is the black colour gene. It implies that there are more black cats than any other colour worldwide.

2. The eyes of most black cats are yellow

They have golden yellow to coppery amber eyes associated with them due to an overabundance of melanin. While other black cat breeds may have inherited green or blue eyes, Bombay cats maintain these colours.

3. Black cats are not a sign of bad luck

In ancient Egypt, the black cat represented the goddess Bastet in human form. Bastet was a woman who guarded the home, women, and crops and had a black cat's head.

4. They have two official national holidays

Two days are designated on the calendar in the United States for black cats. National Black Cat Day is observed on 27 October, four days before Halloween and National Black Cat Appreciation Day is celebrated on 17 August.

5. They can change colour when lounging in the sun

UV rays can cause the black pigment in their fur to fade, giving them a rusty hue. The impacted hair continues to be discoloured, but new black hair grows in its place as it sheds.

6. There are over 20 different black cat breeds

According to Forbes magazine, there are over 20 black cat breeds. These breeds vary widely, from the long, luxurious coats of Persians to the shorter fur of Japanese Bobtails. Among them, the Bombay breed is the most recognised.

7. They go unnoticed in shelters

"Black Cat Bias" describes the greater likelihood of euthanasia, lower adoption rates, and higher surrender rates to shelters. These rates are assumed to be caused by the persistent, if false, superstitions surrounding these cats.

8. They are disease-resistant

Evidence suggests that black cats may be less prone to some diseases due to specific genetic abnormalities. This discovery could help research developments in human medicine.

Fun facts about Maine Coon cats

Maine Coon are unique in a few aspects, including their massive height, bushy tails, and magnificent manes. They are called "the gentle giant" in the cat community because of their talkative nature and kind demeanour. Here are some fun facts about Maine Coon cats.

1. Maine Coon cats were built for winter

Maine Coons have snowshoe-like paws and water-resistant fur that are incredibly long around their lower bodies. This coat keeps them warm on the snow and ice.

2. They are lively and enjoy playing

These inquisitive kitties prioritise their playtime. Maine Coons may be trained to do basic tricks on demand and are also brilliant pets. They are perfect for the more active pet owner since they enjoy playing fetch.

3. They have a bushy tail

The bushy tail of the Maine Coon cat, which is the same length as its body, is its most distinctive characteristic. You may frequently observe them wrapping their tails around their bodies to stay warm.

4. Maine Coon cats love to be trained

Like the Savannah cat, Maine Coons enjoy exploring the outdoors with their owners. You can stroll the neighbourhood with your furry friend with patience and diligent training.

5. They are polydactyl

They have more toes than typical cats because they are polydactyl cats. Their paws resemble snowshoes, so they can traverse in extremely snowy situations.

6. They adore water

These cats enjoy playing with water, maybe because of their water-resistant coats. Compared to other cats, Maine Coons are more cooperative during bath time and have extraordinary swimming abilities.

7. They are among the most giant breeds of domestic cats

Maine Coons are among the largest domesticated cat breeds. The females average between eight and twelve pounds, and males weigh up to eighteen pounds. With their tail included, they can grow up to 48 inches in length.

8. A Maine Coon starred in the Harry Potter movie

One character in the Harry Potter books is Mrs. Norris. J.K. Rowling characterised her as a skinny, dust-coloured monster with protruding eyes that resembled lamps. All the tricks required to produce the Harry Potter movie were divided among six Maine Coon cats portraying Mrs. Norris.

Why are cats so special?

Cats can calm your nervous system and provide an immediate outlet for fun and play. They are also affectionate with their owners and people they trust.

There is a lot to learn about cats, which makes them intriguing animals. Understanding their unique characteristics and behaviour will help you better appreciate your cat. The above list of fun facts about cats is ideal for guiding you.

