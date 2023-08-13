10 most futuristic cities in the world: places where the future is now

Residing in a futuristic city is the desire of most people. Governments, entrepreneurs and technology companies are investing in some of the world's leading architects and designers to rethink the idea of cities. Discover some of the world's most futuristic cities that you may desire to live in.

Futuristic cities are extensively characterised by advanced telecommunications, global preservation and artificial intelligence. The first step towards building a futuristic city starts before laying a single brick. It begins with a vision. Learn about some of the most incredible futuristic cities in the world.

Most futuristic cities in the world

What is the most futuristic city in the world? The list below shows the world's futuristic towns embracing technology, architecture, design, and eco-friendliness.

1. Hong Kong, China

Hong Kong has one of the world's most thriving economies and is a hub for international trade and investment. It weaves Western and Asian influence into a world-class business, culture and trade centre. It aims to use technology to enhance the quality of life for its citizens, improve sustainability and boost economic growth.

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai is considered to be one of the world's futuristic places. The Emirates has undergone a significant expansion in terms of its infrastructure.

One notable development in the city is the Diubai-Abu Dhabi Virgin Hyperloop construction, the electric sky pod network and driverless taxis. The plan to make Dubai a smart city is based on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision.

3. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is one of the most realistic futuristic cities in the world. Japan has the third-largest economy in the world. It plans to build a sustainable mini-city in its bay area. The city provides a hospitable environment for established technology companies and startups alike.

4. Singapore

Singapore makes the list of the cool futuristic cities in the world. It has built a globally competitive tech industry and continues to explore new frontiers in innovation.

This includes cloud computing, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, data analytics and other technologies. The city has artfully blended old and new to become a global leader in design, technology, sustainable living and environmentalism.

Toronto, Canada

Toronto is home to more than 4,000 active tech startups and hundreds of thousands of tech-related workers, as noted in KPMG's Global Technology Innovative report. It is estimated to have a population of seven million. The city has a diverse economy, has agricultural product manufacturing and processing as the primary sector.

Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki's sustainable and citizen-centric approach makes it a beautiful futuristic city. The city encourages companies to do research and development into the best materials, from wood to low-carbon concrete and new building designs. On 18 May 2023, the city was ranked 50th in the inaugural Brand Finance City Index.

Bengaluru, India

One of the emerging cities of the future is Bengaluru (also known as Bangalore) in India. In the past few years, it has become a popular IT hub in India, with many companies moving their businesses there. This had a positive effect on the city, as the infrastructure has seen massive improvement. In a few more years, it might become the tech capital of the region.

Brasilia, Brazil

Brasilia is the capital of Brazil, with a population of over 2.3 million. Located in the Brazilian Federal District, the city is famous for its urban planning, daring architecture and rapid population growth.

Shanghai, China

Shanghai City falls on this list due to its robust data platform, comprehensive deployment of 5G and use of innovative technologies, including digital twins. The city is an extraordinarily multicultural metropolis. It was one of the Chinese ports to be opened to Western trade, and it's long dominated their nation's commerce.

Masdar, UAE

The city was built by Masdar, a UAE-government-owned renewable energy company. It is located in Abu Dhabi, and it's an ongoing project of the Abu Dhabi government to learn how to build sustainably and become independent from oil in the long run.

Masdar City is a test bed for the research and development of clean technologies through partnerships in demonstration projects. These projects include sustainable mobility, agriculture, and battery storage. The city promotes features such as smart infrastructure, intelligent building design that reduces water and energy needs, and zero-carbon public transportation.

Where is the most futuristic place on Earth?

Dubai, the capital city in the United Arab Emirates, is considered one of the most futuristic places on Earth.

The specific requirements for a city to be considered futuristic may vary, depending on the context and the particular work of fiction in which the city appears. The list above constitutes some of the most futuristic cities in the world that stand out to be counted.

