Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga is one of the richest men in the world and controls a huge business empire in Africa dealing with oil and gas, telecommunications, aviation, banking and real estate.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

He is a revolutionary force in the vibrant African commercial world. His rise to become one of the world's billionaires, with a net worth of $6.3 billion as of the time of this writing, according to Forbes, has been nothing short of inspirational.

Mike Adenuga owns these 7 companies Credit: Mike Adenuga

Source: Facebook

Adenuga's path started modestly; he made his first million at the age of 26 by selling lace and distributing soft drinks. He now holds the third spot among Nigeria's wealthiest people and is one of Africa's billionaire elite.

Adenuga's success story, from humble beginnings to leading businesses that changed entire industries, is proof of the limitless potential of Africa's economic environment.

His entrepreneurial inventiveness and creative strategy not only solidify his standing as a transformative leader but also highlight his unwavering dedication to rewriting the history of African business on a global scale.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His wise investments in Nigeria's upstream and downstream oil industries serve as a testament to his foresight. Adenuga has established himself as a significant participant in the energy industry by operating six oil blocks in the Niger Delta through his oil exploration company, Conoil Producing.

The following businesses currently have Adenuga as a direct or indirect owner as highlighted by Billionaires.africa, demonstrating the scope of his enormous corporate empire as compiled by Mike Adenuga.

Globacom Limited

Adenuga launched Nigeria's top mobile phone network, Globacom, in August 2003. It is the third-largest operator in the nation with 55 million users. The Globacom-1 (Glo-1) submarine cable, a state-of-the-art 9800 km underwater cable system connecting Nigeria and the UK, is the company's crown jewel.

With an astounding minimum capacity of 640 Gbit/s and a staggering overall capacity of 2.5 Tbit/s, this amazing infrastructure has been completely operating since 2011. The Glo One submarine cable, which cost $1.5 billion to complete in 2011, is an example of Adenuga's dedication to connectivity and technological innovation.

Conoil Producing

Adenuga's ability to diversify is demonstrated by Conoil Producing, which is a significant indigenous oil exploration and production firm in the country. the producing company earned itself a sizable position in the sector since 1991, when it became the first locally owned company to strike and produce oil in commercial volumes.

The company has over 26 years of experience in the whole value chain of exploration and production, and it now operates six extremely promising blocks in the Niger Delta. Conoil Producing now produces an amazing 20,000 barrels of oil per day while holding a sizeable ultimate recoverable oil reserve of more than 400 million barrels and 1.8 trillion cubic feet of petrol.

Cobble-Stone Properties & Estates Limited

Cobble-Stone Properties & Estates Limited is a conduit for Adenuga's influence in the real estate market. Nigeria's skyline has been significantly shaped by this well-known real estate development and marketing firm.

Cobble-Stone has exemplified Adenuga's ambition for altering urban environments with a portfolio of more than 200 iconic buildings, including newer developments like Ilé jà and residential, commercial, and mixed-use buildings.

Conoil Plc

Adenuga's ownership of a 74.4 percent majority stake in Conoil Plc, a flourishing oil marketing company, exemplifies his keen sense of strategy. Conoil's strong market presence is due in part to its expertise in supplying petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation fuel and other petroleum products. The business's branded "Quatro" lubricants serve as another example of its success.

Sterling Financial Holding

Adenuga has a 30.63 percent stake in Sterling Financial Holding, a well-known provider of financial services that is listed on the Nigerian Exchange, demonstrating his financial savvy. Sterling Bank PLC, a provider of commercial banking services, and Alternative Bank Limited, a trailblazing Non-Interest Banking (NIB) company, are two of the company's principal subsidiaries.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

Adenuga has a sizable position in Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, holding a 25.1% ownership, and has sway over the civil engineering and building industries. The company's experience with major infrastructure planning, design, and construction projects is a proof of his dedication to nation-building. On the corporate board, Bella Disu, his daughter, represents him.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp)

The Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, a conglomerate with investments in the oil and gas, agriculture, hospitality, and power production industries, is another area of Adenuga's diverse business interests. His 0.86 percent shareholding demonstrates his dedication to Nigeria's economic progress and sustainable development.

Mike Adenuga's net worth reach $5.6 billion in may, while Dangote and Rabiu wealth remains unchanged

In earlier news, Legit.ng reported that Mike Adenuga, the Nigerian telecommunications and oil tycoon's net worth now stands at $5.6 billion as at Sunday, May 21, 2023.

According to data from Forbes, this represents a 8.19 percent or $500 million (equivalent to N230.5 billion) decline when compared his net worth at the beginning of the month of May.

Source: Legit.ng