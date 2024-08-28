Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark, courses and fees for 2024/2025 admission

Ambrose Alli University was established in 1981 as Bendel State University by Professor Ambrose Folorunsho Alli. The institution is one of the best state universities in Nigeria and the region, with thirteen faculties in sciences and arts. This guide will help you understand Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark and admission requirements for various courses.

Ambrose Alli University is located in Ekpoma, in Edo, Nigeria. Photo: @aauekpoma, @AmbroseAlliUniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ambrose Alli University's vision for aspiring students is to offer all-rounded development through its dedication to excellent teaching and research and a dynamic view of the world's technological realities. Like all prominent universities, the AAU cut-off marks for all courses guide aspiring students in entry into their preferred fields of study.

Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark

Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic still year ranges between 140 and 240 for various faculties. They may likely remain the same as the institution has not updated them on their official website yet.

Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for Medicine

Medical courses at AAU are provided under two faculties: Clinical Sciences and Basic Sciences in the College of Medicine. Degrees offered at the state college are B.Sc., MBBS, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Physiology.

Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science is 55, with a JAMB Score of 220 and above. The approved cut-off mark for Basic Medical Sciences is 35, with a JAMB score of 140 and above.

EDUopinions rankings give Ambrose Alli University a 4.3 rating. Photo: pexels.com, @deffo-manizo-64452317 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for Computer Science

The Computer Science program is provided under the Faculty of Physical Sciences. According to the university's 2022/2023 admission requirements, students must have a cut-off mark of 35 points with a JAMB score of 140 or higher.

Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for Law

The Faculty of Law was established in 1981 and was one of the initial academic programmes offered at the then Bendel State University. Qualified applicants to the programme must have a minimum score of 60 points with a JAMB Score of 240 or above.

Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for Mass Communication

The Faculty of Arts departments have the lowest cut-off and JAMB score in the university, except for the Mass Communication, Theatre, and Media Arts departments. Students pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication must have a minimum qualifying mark of at least 40 points and 200 or more JAMB scores.

Ambrose Alli University (AAU) is a state-owned university. Photo: pexels.com, @deffo-manizo-64452317(modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for other courses

Does AAU accept 140? The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) approves 140 points as the cut-off mark for state universities such as AAU. Here is a detailed guide to the learning institutions' cut-off marks for other courses.

Faculty Cut-off mark JAMB score Agriculture 35 140 Arts 35 140–160 Education 35 140 Engineering and Technology 45 180 Environmental Studies 35 140 Life Sciences 35 140 Management Sciences 45 180 Medical Laboratory Sciences 55 220 Physical Sciences 35 140 Social Sciences 35 140

The cut-off marks and JAMB scores may vary for different courses within each faculty. The exceptions are listed below:

Course Cut-off mark JAMB score Mass Communication Department (Arts) 50 200 and above Theatre & Media Arts Department (Arts) 40 160 and above Industrial and Production Engineering Department (Engineering & Technology) 35 140 and above Microbiology Department (Life Sciences) 40 160 and above Banking & Finance Department (Management Sciences) 35 140 and above Public Administration Department (Management Sciences) 38 140 and above

What are the courses offered at Ambrose Alli University?

The state university has thirteen faculties and more than 50 departments. 24 of these departments offer learners a skills training programme through the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme. Below is a list of all the degree programmes offered in all faculties and departments in the institution.

Faculty of Agriculture

Crop Science

Soil Science

Animal Science

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Faculty of Arts

English

History and International Studies

Modern Languages

Philosophy

Religious Management and Cultural Studies

Theatre and Media Arts

Faculty of Basic Sciences

Physiology

Medical Biochemistry

Anatomy

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Community Medicine & Primary Health Care

Surgery

Pathological Sciences

Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Paediatrics

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Medicine

Faculty of Education

Business Education

Curriculum and Instruction

Educational Foundations and Management

Guidance and Counselling

Physical and Health Education

Vocational and Technical Education

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Civil Engineering

Electrical, Electronic and Computer Engineering

Industrial and Production Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Studies

Architecture

Building

Fine and Applied Arts

Geography and Environmental Management

Faculty of Law

Commercial and Industrial Law

Private and Property Law

Public Law

Jurisprudence and International Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Public Administration

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Chemistry

Computer Science

Mathematics and Statistics

Physics

Faculty of Life Sciences

Biochemistry

Plant Science and Biotechnology (Botany)

Microbiology

Zoology

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics

Library and Information Science

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

Ambrose Alli University's admission requirements

Here are some of the main requirements for Ambrose Alli University's admission:

Applicants must have chosen Ambrose Alli University as their first choice in the JAMB 2024 UTME.

A minimum JAMB score of 140 points is required.

Applicants must meet the cut-off marks for their chosen course.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old (except for certified gifted applicants).

A testimonial from the applicant's secondary school principal is required.

A letter of reference from a reputable individual in society is required.

What course can I study with 160 in AAU?

Based on the institution's 2022/2023 cut-off marks, you qualify to apply to several professional courses in the Arts, Agriculture, Education, Environmental Studies, Life, Physical, and Social Sciences faculties.

How much are Ambrose Alli University's school fees?

The admission or acceptance fee at Ambrose Alli University for the 2022/2023 academic year was ₦50,200. Returning students (2012/2013–2022/2023) paid a similar amount for admission.

In 2022/2023, Ambrose Alli University's school fees ranged between ₦157,000 and ₦331,750 for 100-level and direct-entry students. Importantly, you can contact the institution for more accurate figures.

Ambrose Alli University's cut-off marks can help you choose your desired school for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses. The cut-off marks are considerably lower, opening access to different fields for more students. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.

Legit.ng has published an article about the best state universities in Nigeria. The report ranks each state-owned college in the country based on graduation rates, learning environment, research quality, teaching quality, and infrastructure.

The report outlines each institution's strengths and weaknesses, from LASU's prestigious Law programme to River State University's Bachelor of Marine Engineering. Click on the link above to discover the best institution for further education.

Source: Legit.ng