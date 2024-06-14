IJMB: what is it, how to register and what can you do with it?

In Nigeria, not all candidates pursuing A-level programs at the university make it via direct entry. Bridging and competency-based evaluation programs typically offer alternative means to tertiary education. Such pathways are designed to meet the needs of candidates with different academic abilities, aptitudes, and sociocultural backgrounds. That is where education statutes such as IJMB come into play.

The mission of the Nigeria University Commission (NUC) is to achieve a stable and crisis-free university education system. The agency seeks to secure full accreditation for at least 80% of programs in Nigerian universities. To do so, NUC embraces a more inclusive and dynamic approach to access to higher education. And one main contributor to this mission is IJMB.

What is IJMB?

The full meaning of IJMB is the Interim Joint Matriculation Board. It is an A-level nine-month educational program moderated, supervised, and controlled by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

It is an advanced program created for candidates who aspire to secure university admission without UTME through direct entry. IJMB was established in 1974 under status 5 of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) to administer IJMBE exams as an alternative entry to A-level faculties in the institute.

To date, NUC has certified this program for successful students who want to gain admission via the Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (IJMBE). The program is open to all aspiring candidates looking to pursue any course in faculties such as Art, Science, and Social Sciences.

How does IJMB work?

IJMB is owned and controlled by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. However, in its quest to expand operations and increase the acceptance of its programs, ABU has partnered with accredited institutions nationwide (universities, polytechnics, advanced institutes, and colleges of education).

IJMB offers full-time courses that run for nine months. The course duration is divided into two semesters, during which successful applicants attend lectures at designated IJMB study centres.

IJMB certificate is recognised and accepted for direct entry into more than 80% of Nigeria's federal, state, or private universities and internationally.

The NUC and the federal government accredit IJMB as an A-level examination body. Furthermore, the National Education Research and Development Council (NERDC) approves its programs and syllabus.

The IJMBE is listed as a legible entry mode in the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) brochure. Prospective candidates apply exclusively for the courses of choice via the IJMB official website. Program forms, registration requirements, and fee details can also be accessed via the IJMB portal.

After completing their study period, candidates sit for a final exam (IJMBE). And, successful candidates can use their IJMB certificates to secure direct admission into 200-level tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

How to register for the IJMB programs

IJMB allows prospective candidates to select any three (3) A-level subject combinations related to their preferred course of study. The English language is compulsory. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the IJMB course.

1. Visit the IJMB registration portal.

2. Fill in your biodata at the bottom of the page to generate your payment invoice. The invoice contains an invoice number, which will serve as your application number.

3. Proceed to pay the registration fee indicated on the invoice. A non-refundable registration fee of N8,750 is also applicable. It should be done via a debit card or any nationwide branch of the following banks.

Bank Account number Account name Access Bank PLC 1393035831 IJMBE Consultancy Services Guarantee Trust Bank 0169613074 CERD Nigeria (Center for Educational Resource Development, Nigeria)

Note: Internet, ATM, POS, and mobile banking transfers are also accepted for the accounts above.

4. Click on "Validate Payment" to verify. You'll then receive an SMS notification with your login details.

5. Click on "Registration Form" to start your online registration. Here, you will need the following details:

Applicant personal details.

Passport size photograph

Phone number and functional email.

O-level subject combinations and grades (Awaiting results also allowed)

6. Print your application slip and contact your study centre for clearance. Your centre will state the fee and the official commencement date for lectures.

The application deadline for the 2024/2025 applicants is Friday, June 7, 2024.

Advantages and disadvantages of IJMB over JAMB

One advantage offered by IJMB is flexibility. Unlike JAMB, which expires within a year, IJMBE results don't expire and can be used repeatedly. However, there are always two sides to a story. Not everything that comes with this program is shiny. The main disadvantages of IJMB include:

Compared to other alternative entry programs in Nigeria, IJMB is relatively pricey, particularly for students from low-income households. However, students can pay fees in instalments.

While this program is listed as a university entry mode, the government's educational agencies do not recognise it as a primary route.

IJMB offers limited course options, reducing the pool of programs interested candidates can choose from. Some of these courses may not coincide with many applicants' career choices.

Another obvious drawback is that this program offers limited acceptance by institutions. That's because not all colleges accept IJMB results during admission.

What is the minimum point for IJMB?

The points vary according to the type of program. The points required for various courses are listed below:

Education : A pass of 5 and 9 points.

: A pass of 5 and 9 points. Science, paramedical, art, social science and administrative courses : 7-12 points.

: 7-12 points. Medicine and pharmacy : 12-15 points

: 12-15 points Engineering: 8-13 points.

The IJMB program has existed in Nigeria since 1974. It has gained popularity among students seeking admission into university without taking the JAMB route, as evidenced by its 90% transition rate to universities every year. When deciding to enrol via IJMB, evaluating its well-documented merits and considering the drawbacks listed herein is crucial.

