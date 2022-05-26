50+ flirty knock knock jokes and pick-up lines to tell your crush

Jokes provide the necessary humour in most people's lives in a world where there isn't much to grin about. Jokes elicit an emotional response in everyone, making it easier to open up at any given time. These flirty knock knock jokes and pick-up lines will boost your confidence to convey your feelings to your crush.

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnae-prod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you nervous about striking up a conversation with your crush for the first time? Try brief and hilarious jokes to keep them interested in your conversation. Better yet, you can utilize these charming knock knock jokes and pick-up lines to woo them.

Flirty knock knock jokes for adults

With flirty knock knock jokes, you will be able to impress your crush. Knock knock jokes are a unique idea for being funny:

1. The annoying one

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Ahead.

Who is ahead?

Ahead of you all.

2. Being naughty

Please knock!

Is anyone there?

Jamaican.

Who is this Jamaican?

Jamaicans make me h*rny.

3. Russian team

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Russian.

Who is this Russian?

I'm Russian, and I need your phone number!

4. When you want to confuse them

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Water.

Who is water?

What are you going to do later tonight?

5. Date time

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Wendy.

Who is Wendy?

Wendy, do you think we should go on a date?

6. The cop's time

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Police.

Who are the cops?

The cops say I'm your type!

7. Valentine's Day

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Valentine's day

Who is Saint Valentine?

Valentine's Day is incomplete without you!

8. Hey there, it's owl

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Owl.

Who is this owl?

Owl will see you soon, right?

9. Is that Mickey, the mouse

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Mikey!

Who is Mickey?

If Mickey isn't available, can I have yours?

10. Expressing feelings

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Adore!

Who do you adore?

Could you open up about your feelings for me?

11. It's your boyfriend

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Disguise!

Who is hiding?

Disguise your boyfriend!

Knock knock jokes for your crush

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An excellent way to connect with someone you like is through humour, and funny jokes are an easy way to do it! So here are some flirty knock knock jokes to tell your crush.

1. Adorable honeydew

Knock, Knock, Knock

Is anyone there?

Honeydew!

Who is Honeydew?

Honeydew, do you realize how adorable you are?

2. How many are you?

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

32!

32 who are you?

Talk 32 to me!

3. Nobody hates cheese

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Cheese.

Who's the cheese?

What a lovely lady!

4. Thinking about you

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Ben.

Who is Ben?

Ben has been wondering about you all day!"

5. I am in love

Knock, Knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Pauline!

Pauline who?

I believe I'm Pauline madly in love with you.

6. I miss you

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Cynthia.

Who is Cynthia?

Cynthia, I missed you while you were gone.

7. Love, is that you?

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

I adore you!

Who do you love?

Don't bother asking who because it's you.

8. Hello, Gopher

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Gopher.

Who is Gopher?

Gopher me.

9. For the love of Hershey

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Hershey's.

Who is Hershey's?

The kiss of Hershey!

10. Who are you

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Norma Lee.

Who is Norma Lee?

I don't usually say it, but I think I'm in love with you."

Best knock knock jokes and pick-up lines

Photo: pexels.com, @yaroslavshuraev (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laughter is the best medicine. A good sense of humour can help you stay happy and healthy. Use these pick-up lines to impress your crush any time.

1. I love you

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Juno!

Who is Juno?

Do you know I adore you?

2. Hey honey

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Oh, honey bee!

Who is the honey bee?

Give me those digits, honey bee, a doll.

3. I will do anything for you?

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Aldo!

Who is Aldo?

Anything for you, Aldo!

4. Trying to be nicer

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Robert De Niro!

Who is Robert De Niro?

The closer I get to you, De Niro, the more lovely you become.

5. Trying to be naughty

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Al! Who are they?

If I access this door, Al will kiss you!

6. The anime fan

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Anime!

Who cares about anime?

You have an anime-zing body.

7. When you are from Iraq

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Baghdad!

Who is Baghdad?

Are you an Iraqi?

Because I'd love to see you, Baghdad, wake up!

8. Are you Howie from AGT?

Is anyone there?

Howie.

Who is Howie?

How are you going to keep this relationship from your husband?

9. Is that Amanda?

The doorbell rings!

Is anyone there?

Amanda

Who is Amanda?

Your solitude nights are over, Amanda.

Cute knock knock jokes for your boyfriend

Photo: pexels.com, @mikejones (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for hilarious knock knock and pick-up lines to tell your boyfriend? Below is an incredible collection of funny jokes that will make him laugh.

1. For the love of oranges

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Orange!

Who is Orange?

You are a stunning orange.

2. If he loves everything white

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Who is snow?

Utilization of snow

I can't get you out of my mind.

3. A kiss, please

Knock, knock, knock

Anita.

Who is Anita?

Please kiss Anita!

4. When you mean everything to him

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Maine.

Who is Maine?

Maine means everything to you!

5. If he loves eggs

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Eggs.

Who are the eggs?

You're incredible, my dear!

6. Hello bacon lover

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Bacon.

Who is Bacon?

Can you kiss me, bae?

7. When his brave

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Lion.

Who is the lion?

I'm not going to lie about how much I adore you.

8. The romantic one

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Kiss.

Who did you kiss?

Please kiss me! Obviously!"

9. When his straightforward

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Wire.

Who is the wire?

Are you and I not going on a date?

10. For the cheese lovers

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Cheese.

Who is the cheese?

Isn't she an adorable cheese?

Knock knock jokes for Tinder

Photo: pexels.com, @paveldanilyuk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tinder is fun, but it can sometimes get a little boring. After all, you are both looking for love, and what better way to break that tension than with a simple joke? So here are some Tinder knock knock jokes for your crush that will show your match your lighthearted side.

1. Trying to be clueless

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Water.

Who is water?

What are you going to do later tonight?

2. For the love of pudding fruits

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Pudding.

Who's the pudding?

Would you mind if I added your phone number to my contact list?

3. The flowering plant

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Cumin.

Who is Cumin?

Please don't break my heart; I'm just cumin.

4. Aretha Franklin, is that you?

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Aretha.

Aretha Franklin?

Aretha has sent you flowers.

5. I Am watching you

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Who is Ion?

I have my eye on you.

6. Hello, pear

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Pear.

Who is Pear?

Don't you think we'd make a great pear?

7. Trying to joke

Knock knock knock

Who is there?

It is me?

Me who?

Me and you at the beach.

8. Hello mermaid

Knock knock knock

Who is there?

Its mermaid.

You mean the swimming fish?

9. Hey deer!

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Reindeer.

Who is the reindeer?

Deer, I'll kiss you in the reins.

10. The keeper

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Leaf.

Who is this Leaf?

I will never leave you.

11. Yours forever

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Colin.

Who is Colin?

I'll be yours forever.

12. The anointer

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Oil.

Who is oil?

Oil will always love you.

Flirty knock knock jokes for girlfriend

Photo: pexels.com, @adarmel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Flirty knock knock jokes for a girlfriend should be sweet to make her smile. These jokes have a humorous element that makes them much more effective. Use these cute short jokes when you want to make your girlfriend laugh.

1. Hello boo

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Boo.

Who is booing?

I'll serve as your boo.

2. When she loves omelettes

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Omelette.

Who wants an omelette?

You have stolen my heart.

3. When she wants a loan

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

It's a loan.

A loan from who?

I'm excited to get you a loan.

4. When she is from Maine

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Maine.

Who is Maine?

Maine means everything to you!

5. The berry lover

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Berry.

Who is Berry?

Berry adores you.

6. The snoring girl

Knock, knock, knock.

Is anyone there?

Toad.

Who is toad?

I'm madly in love with you.

7. The Christian type

Knock, knock, knock

Is anyone there?

Amish!

Who are the Amish?

Amish you as well!

These flirty knock knock jokes and fun pick-up lines are perfect to use on your crush. Whether you are preparing to attend a party or just want to add more spice to your life, these jokes and pick-up lines will help you impress the woman you love.

READ ALSO: 100+ betrayed broken trust quotes and captions for relationships

Legit.ng recently published an article on betrayed broken trust quotes and captions for relationships. When trust is lost, one party may feel like the relationship is no longer worthwhile, and they may develop emotions of hatred toward the betrayer.

Every relationship is built on trust, and the anguish of being betrayed is unbearable. Believing in someone in another relationship usually takes a lot of convincing and mending. Here are some quotes about a betrayed heart that you can identify with if you're going through a difficult period.

Source: Legit.ng