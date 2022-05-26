50+ flirty knock knock jokes and pick-up lines to tell your crush
Jokes provide the necessary humour in most people's lives in a world where there isn't much to grin about. Jokes elicit an emotional response in everyone, making it easier to open up at any given time. These flirty knock knock jokes and pick-up lines will boost your confidence to convey your feelings to your crush.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Are you nervous about striking up a conversation with your crush for the first time? Try brief and hilarious jokes to keep them interested in your conversation. Better yet, you can utilize these charming knock knock jokes and pick-up lines to woo them.
Flirty knock knock jokes for adults
With flirty knock knock jokes, you will be able to impress your crush. Knock knock jokes are a unique idea for being funny:
1. The annoying one
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Ahead.
Who is ahead?
Ahead of you all.
2. Being naughty
Please knock!
Is anyone there?
Jamaican.
Who is this Jamaican?
Jamaicans make me h*rny.
3. Russian team
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Russian.
Who is this Russian?
I'm Russian, and I need your phone number!
4. When you want to confuse them
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Water.
Who is water?
What are you going to do later tonight?
5. Date time
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Wendy.
Who is Wendy?
Wendy, do you think we should go on a date?
6. The cop's time
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Police.
Who are the cops?
The cops say I'm your type!
7. Valentine's Day
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Valentine's day
Who is Saint Valentine?
Valentine's Day is incomplete without you!
8. Hey there, it's owl
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Owl.
Who is this owl?
Owl will see you soon, right?
9. Is that Mickey, the mouse
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Mikey!
Who is Mickey?
If Mickey isn't available, can I have yours?
10. Expressing feelings
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Adore!
Who do you adore?
Could you open up about your feelings for me?
11. It's your boyfriend
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Disguise!
Who is hiding?
Disguise your boyfriend!
Knock knock jokes for your crush
An excellent way to connect with someone you like is through humour, and funny jokes are an easy way to do it! So here are some flirty knock knock jokes to tell your crush.
1. Adorable honeydew
Knock, Knock, Knock
Is anyone there?
Honeydew!
Who is Honeydew?
Honeydew, do you realize how adorable you are?
2. How many are you?
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
32!
32 who are you?
Talk 32 to me!
3. Nobody hates cheese
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Cheese.
Who's the cheese?
What a lovely lady!
4. Thinking about you
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Ben.
Who is Ben?
Ben has been wondering about you all day!"
5. I am in love
Knock, Knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Pauline!
Pauline who?
I believe I'm Pauline madly in love with you.
6. I miss you
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Cynthia.
Who is Cynthia?
Cynthia, I missed you while you were gone.
7. Love, is that you?
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
I adore you!
Who do you love?
Don't bother asking who because it's you.
8. Hello, Gopher
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Gopher.
Who is Gopher?
Gopher me.
9. For the love of Hershey
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Hershey's.
Who is Hershey's?
The kiss of Hershey!
10. Who are you
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Norma Lee.
Who is Norma Lee?
I don't usually say it, but I think I'm in love with you."
Best knock knock jokes and pick-up lines
Laughter is the best medicine. A good sense of humour can help you stay happy and healthy. Use these pick-up lines to impress your crush any time.
1. I love you
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Juno!
Who is Juno?
Do you know I adore you?
2. Hey honey
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Oh, honey bee!
Who is the honey bee?
Give me those digits, honey bee, a doll.
3. I will do anything for you?
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Aldo!
Who is Aldo?
Anything for you, Aldo!
4. Trying to be nicer
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Robert De Niro!
Who is Robert De Niro?
The closer I get to you, De Niro, the more lovely you become.
5. Trying to be naughty
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Al! Who are they?
If I access this door, Al will kiss you!
6. The anime fan
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Anime!
Who cares about anime?
You have an anime-zing body.
7. When you are from Iraq
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Baghdad!
Who is Baghdad?
Are you an Iraqi?
Because I'd love to see you, Baghdad, wake up!
8. Are you Howie from AGT?
Is anyone there?
Howie.
Who is Howie?
How are you going to keep this relationship from your husband?
9. Is that Amanda?
The doorbell rings!
Is anyone there?
Amanda
Who is Amanda?
Your solitude nights are over, Amanda.
Cute knock knock jokes for your boyfriend
Are you looking for hilarious knock knock and pick-up lines to tell your boyfriend? Below is an incredible collection of funny jokes that will make him laugh.
1. For the love of oranges
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Orange!
Who is Orange?
You are a stunning orange.
2. If he loves everything white
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Who is snow?
Utilization of snow
I can't get you out of my mind.
3. A kiss, please
Knock, knock, knock
Anita.
Who is Anita?
Please kiss Anita!
4. When you mean everything to him
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Maine.
Who is Maine?
Maine means everything to you!
5. If he loves eggs
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Eggs.
Who are the eggs?
You're incredible, my dear!
6. Hello bacon lover
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Bacon.
Who is Bacon?
Can you kiss me, bae?
7. When his brave
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Lion.
Who is the lion?
I'm not going to lie about how much I adore you.
8. The romantic one
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Kiss.
Who did you kiss?
Please kiss me! Obviously!"
9. When his straightforward
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Wire.
Who is the wire?
Are you and I not going on a date?
10. For the cheese lovers
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Cheese.
Who is the cheese?
Isn't she an adorable cheese?
Knock knock jokes for Tinder
Tinder is fun, but it can sometimes get a little boring. After all, you are both looking for love, and what better way to break that tension than with a simple joke? So here are some Tinder knock knock jokes for your crush that will show your match your lighthearted side.
1. Trying to be clueless
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Water.
Who is water?
What are you going to do later tonight?
2. For the love of pudding fruits
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Pudding.
Who's the pudding?
Would you mind if I added your phone number to my contact list?
3. The flowering plant
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Cumin.
Who is Cumin?
Please don't break my heart; I'm just cumin.
4. Aretha Franklin, is that you?
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Aretha.
Aretha Franklin?
Aretha has sent you flowers.
5. I Am watching you
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Who is Ion?
I have my eye on you.
6. Hello, pear
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Pear.
Who is Pear?
Don't you think we'd make a great pear?
7. Trying to joke
Knock knock knock
Who is there?
It is me?
Me who?
Me and you at the beach.
8. Hello mermaid
Knock knock knock
Who is there?
Its mermaid.
You mean the swimming fish?
9. Hey deer!
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Reindeer.
Who is the reindeer?
Deer, I'll kiss you in the reins.
10. The keeper
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Leaf.
Who is this Leaf?
I will never leave you.
11. Yours forever
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Colin.
Who is Colin?
I'll be yours forever.
12. The anointer
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Oil.
Who is oil?
Oil will always love you.
Flirty knock knock jokes for girlfriend
Flirty knock knock jokes for a girlfriend should be sweet to make her smile. These jokes have a humorous element that makes them much more effective. Use these cute short jokes when you want to make your girlfriend laugh.
1. Hello boo
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Boo.
Who is booing?
I'll serve as your boo.
2. When she loves omelettes
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Omelette.
Who wants an omelette?
You have stolen my heart.
3. When she wants a loan
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
It's a loan.
A loan from who?
I'm excited to get you a loan.
4. When she is from Maine
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Maine.
Who is Maine?
Maine means everything to you!
5. The berry lover
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Berry.
Who is Berry?
Berry adores you.
6. The snoring girl
Knock, knock, knock.
Is anyone there?
Toad.
Who is toad?
I'm madly in love with you.
7. The Christian type
Knock, knock, knock
Is anyone there?
Amish!
Who are the Amish?
Amish you as well!
These flirty knock knock jokes and fun pick-up lines are perfect to use on your crush. Whether you are preparing to attend a party or just want to add more spice to your life, these jokes and pick-up lines will help you impress the woman you love.
READ ALSO: 100+ betrayed broken trust quotes and captions for relationships
Legit.ng recently published an article on betrayed broken trust quotes and captions for relationships. When trust is lost, one party may feel like the relationship is no longer worthwhile, and they may develop emotions of hatred toward the betrayer.
Every relationship is built on trust, and the anguish of being betrayed is unbearable. Believing in someone in another relationship usually takes a lot of convincing and mending. Here are some quotes about a betrayed heart that you can identify with if you're going through a difficult period.
Source: Legit.ng