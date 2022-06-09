70+ cute math pick-up lines that get exponentially cheesier

While there are many ideas for starting a conversation with a stranger, one of the most unique ones is using math pick-up lines and jokes. This is especially important when you have a clue that the person you are interested in loves mathematics and would be impressed by the conversation around the subject.

Conversation starters can make or break any first-time engagement with a person. If you are looking to woo a math wizard, then you better have some math pick-up lines in mind to help you open up a conversation on a positive note.

Intriguing math pick-up lines

Math is a universal subject, and using a math-themed pick-up line to get one’s attention would work well since they are likely to recognise them. You can pick any of these cute math pick-up lines to start a conversation.

I had no problem memorising the 300 digits of pi. Undoubtedly, the first 7 digits of your phone number would also be easy to memorise if you gave them to me.

Give me a fraction of your heart, and I will solve all your problems.

My love for you is comparable to fractal because it will never end.

This simple math equation would be perfect: you plus me equals fantastic.

Undoubtedly, my math is correct, and I can confirm that you have a significant figure!

Today I drop my love for pi because I am convinced you are sweeter.

You have a fine body. Are you a mathlete?

Currently, you are 9.999999. Let’s team up and make a round number.

I know you like adding numbers and would not mind adding yours to my contacts.

You do not have to be a math expert to realise that we make the perfect pair.

You are a well-defined function.

Best calculus pick-up lines

What makes you not use a calculus pick-up line if you love mathematics and you are sure that the person you are yearning to get their attention is a math wizard? With numerous terms used in calculus, you will find it easy to use any of the following conversation starters.

I’m more interested in you than the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.

When I am around you, I always have enough injective resolute ions.

Our love is like dividing zero by any number. It is infinite.

To show my love, I will go up the prime number staircase until the Riemann hypothesis is disproven.

The measure of your imperfections is zero.

You must be cosine squared and me sine squared because together we make one.

I am a null set if you are not with me.

You may be out of range, but I want to show you my domain.

My love for you is like a concave-up function because it keeps growing without an end.

I wish I could be the math problem troubling you because I would get all your attention as you try to solve me.

You must be having a P-Value of at least 0.05 because I could not reject you.

Hey! You have a nice set of parabolas.

Algebra pick-up lines

Algebra relates numbers to letters, making it an interesting subject. You can find the fun side of algebra by using it to open a conversation with someone. Even though they may not understand all the algebraic jargon, they can relate to them, making them interesting pick-up lines.

Hello, it seems you are good at algebra. Can you replace my X without asking Y if you do not mind?

I need your assistance as an algebra expert. I want you to replace my X with U seamlessly.

We would make a perfect couple by adding our like terms.

I don’t like my current girlfriend. Do you mind if I made a you-substitution?

The little algebra I know tells me that you and I make 69.

If I could have a chance to rearrange the alphabet, I would put U first.

Awesome geometry pick-up lines

From lines, angles, and surfaces to objects and shapes, geometry entails a lot that you can use to spark a conversation with a person of interest. In the field of geometry, you can use almost everything to express yourself and here is a variety of conversation starters you can opt for.

90 must be your lucky number because from any dimension I look at you, you are right.

Your body has the most admirable arc length I have ever seen.

I am not being obtuse, but you are acute girl. You have more curves than a triple integral.

Let’s take each other to the limit to see if we converge.

I have a mapping of my feelings to yours. I need your reciprocation, and we can draw a path between our hearts.

Meeting you is like making a switch to polar coordinates: complex and imaginary things are given a magnitude and a direction.

Suppose you were a triangle, you would be an acute one.

I can only compare you to a square because you have all the right angles.

Are you a 45-degree angle? You are perfect from every viewpoint.

You are 90 degrees now, but I know I will make you acute if I bisect your angle.

We are like coordinates on an axis because we fit perfectly together.

It seems geometry is your favourite subject because you are beautiful whichever angle I look at you.

We make a perfect combination because you have the curves, and I have the angles.

My love for you is like the slope of a concave up function because it’s always increasing.

Funny math pick-up lines

Hilarious math pick-up lines will leave the person you approach in stitches, and you will ultimately get their attention. With these simple yet humorous pick-up lines, you will most likely get someone’s attention and start a conversation.

Are you a bank loan? You have my interest, and it seems to be increasing each day.

You and math have a lot of similarities. You both have me distracted with life.

We have been differentiating for a long time. Let’s sum it up and integrate.

I am a professional engineer who can mend your broken heart without additional charges.

Can we use Fourier analysis on our relationship and reduce a series of simple periodic functions?

Bertrand Russell was a famous mathematician, philosopher, and advocate for sexual liberation. Why do not we talk about his life but ignore the mathematics and philosophy part?

Your mother must be a mathematician because that is the only way to have nice ratios.

Your legs are nicer than an isosceles triangle.

Like a quantum computation, our paths are entangled.

If I went binary, you would be 1 for me.

I was in love with you yesterday. I am in love with you today. So by mathematical induction, I will always love you.

Are you a circle? Because you are a 360-degree hottie.

I’m an abacus - you can count on me.

Cheesy math pick-up lines

Yearning to break the silence and speak to a special person near you? Then, waste no time and try any of these cheesy pick-up lines that would make them lighten up and open up doors for more engagements.

Hello dear, what is your sine?

Finding the square root of negative one was unreal until I found you.

My love for you was exponential from the beginning, and your beauty is unparalleled.

I will always be together with you like a coefficient and a variable.

You are the square of my root.

Without you, I am like a semi-circle because I am not complete until we are together.

I am beginning to learn statistics because I know that our interaction would significantly affect me.

Separate, we are just fractions in a world of reals. However, together, we could be whole and complete.

Wondering why there is a lot of chemistry between us, yet we are mathematics specialists?

Suppose I was a polynomial function. How would you expand me?

Do you like math? No? Me neither. The only number I care about is yours.

If four plus four equals eight and you plus I equal fate.

Since you like fractions, will you let me be your other half?

Are you good at math? Can you help me solve for x? X = your number.

I want to instantiate your objects and access their member variables.

Math pick-up lines are not only interesting but also make you look intelligent. Even if you are not knowledgeable about the subject, the pick-up lines will give you a good starting point for any conversation. With the above pick-up lines, you can confidently commence a conversation with anyone, including math wizards.

