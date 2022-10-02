70+ keep your head up quotes for when the going gets tough

Nothing is beautiful as life. But it is not always an easy path. There are moments which make you feel disappointed, helpless or devastated. What do you do in such situations? Keep your head up quotes are the best medicine. They will give you the inner strength you need to fight whatever comes your way.

Many people are not self-motivated; they require inspiration from outside, especially when facing struggles. Avoiding hardships is impossible, but you can learn how to respond to challenges that come your way. That is why keep your head up quotes are an excellent choice when you are devastated and want something to keep you focused on your goals.

Best keep your head up quotes

When you are going through difficult times, you need additional support and drive to get you through. Take a look at some of these hold-your-head-high quotes that will give you a spark of hope to keep you moving forward.

Keep your head up in failure and your head down in success. — Jerry Seinfeld

You have to lift your head up out of the mud and just do it. — Teri Garr

Hold your head high and keep those fists down. — Atticus Finch

Keep your heels, head, and standards high. — Coco Chanel

No matter how much it hurts, you have to hold your head and keep going. — Brooke Addison

You can be poor and tired in ragged clothes but walk tall with your head high, and nobody knows.

Sometimes you have to dust yourself off, pick your head up, put a smile on and continue going on with life. God has His plans and His future for you. Don't doubt Him, He knows what He is doing.

Don't let anyone knock you down. Keep your head up. — Greyson Chance

Even though you're fed up, you gotta keep your head up. — Tupac Shakur

And I know this world is so cold and deceiving, but I keep my head up like my nose is bleeding. — Lil Wayne

Keep your head up, keep your heart strong. — Shalane Flanagan

Don't wait on approval, validation and likes from others- always give yourself the highest of approval ratings and work from there. Hold your head up and be fabulous no matter what! — Jody Watley

Stand tall, stand proud. Know that you are magnificent. You do not need the approval of others. — Jonathan Lockwood Huie

You never give up, even when you should. — Kelly Creagh

To everyone battling a difficulty or under attack right now, smile, keep your head up, keep moving and stay positive, you'll get through it. — Germany Kent

It is important to keep your head up and follow what you believe is right. — Ajay Naidu

Lift your head up high and scream out to the world. I know I am someone, and let the truth unfurl.

Pride is holding your head up when everyone around you has theirs bowed. Courage is what makes you do it. — Bryce Courtenay

Always keep your head up quotes

Sometimes you may find yourself in a sombre mood due to unavoidable circumstances in life. It can be due to a breakup, betrayal by people you trust or job loss. Quotes about keeping your head up can come in handy to keep you going as you plan on what to do next.

Always keep your mind strong with positive thoughts and your head up with full confidence because you truly have greatness in you. — Edmond Mbiaka

Keep your heads up! We are sinking! — Ljupka Cvetanova

He who is silent and bows his head dies every time he does so. He who speaks aloud and walks with his head high dies only once. — Giovanni Falcone

You've got your head up, keep fighting and do the best you can. — Pablo Sandoval

Someone once asked me how I hold my head up so high after all I've been through. I said it's because no matter what, I am a survivor, not a victim. — Patricia Buckley

Don't let guilt or shame drag you down. Keep your head up and look the world in the eye. Defy the voices in your head telling you that you aren't worth it. You are. — Barrie Davenport

Don't let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do. — John R. Wooden

When you're going through a rough time. Maybe I could be your lifeline. Keep your head up when you're down. — Felix Kurt

Anyone can hide. Facing up to things and working through them that's what makes you strong. — Sarah Dessen

How do I deal with people who look down on me? I look up at them. — Ljupka Cvetanova

When you walk through a storm, hold your head up high and don't be afraid of the dark. At the end of the storm is a golden sky and the sweet silver song of a lark. — Oscar Hammerstein II

Keep your head up because one day, one person will fight like hell for you, the same as you would for them, and it will be a deep love. So keep your head up. — Carlos Salinas

Put your shoulders back, and hold your head up high, knowing that the same power that raised Christ from the dead lives on the inside of you. — Joel Osteen

Always keep your head up because if it's down, you won't be able to see the blessings that have been placed in your life.

Always hold your head up, but be careful to keep your nose at a friendly level. — Max L. Forman

Hold your head high, and stick your chest out. You can make it. It gets dark sometimes, but morning comes; keep hope alive. — Jesse Jackson

It takes someone stronger to leave with their head held high. It takes someone stronger to stay with their head held higher. — Isabella Poretsis

Keep your head up quotes for him

Is your man going through tough times? Consider sending him one of these quotes to keep your head up to show him that you think about him as he tries to conquer whatever challenges he is facing in life.

Keep your head down, and you work and work, and all of a sudden, you pick your head up, and people are receiving it the same way we're sending it. — Jeffrey Tambor

You've got to have some adversity and learn from it. I'm working hard, but I didn't expect a cure in one day. You learn. You move on. You hold your head up. You go on to the next day. — Steve Pfiester

Never give up; keep your head up till you turn your dreams into reality. — Righteous Siiti

Keep your head up while you keep it down. So you may focus on what you need to do in order to get to where you must be. — Delene Douse.

Keep your head up, and don't let anything get you. Always keep a good posture. — Dante Bichette Jr.

Keep your head up, your eyes forward & your heart open. Great things are coming to you ahead on the roads of your line. — Timothy Pina.

Everything is nosely down, but keep your head high above the watch. — Panashe Chigwedere

Always be the best, my boy, the bravest, and hold your head up high above all the others. Never disgrace the generation of your fathers. They were the bravest champions.

When times get tough, keep your head up. — CC Sabathia

I continue to hope and believe that the best stories and photographs are yet to occur. My quest for them will certainly require that I keep my head up and my eyes and heart open as I work down the street. — Peter Turnley

Never let your head hang down. Never give up and sit down and grieve. Find another way. And don't pray when it rains if you don't pray when the sun shines. — Satchel Paige

A winner is someone who gets up one more time than he is knocked down. — Marks Waxman

I admire someone who has been through a to and still keeps their head up.

Things aren't always easy, but you just have to keep going and don't let the small stuff bug you down.

Keep your head up, your heart open, and stay on a positive path, and the right people will come along and join you on it. — Mandy Hale.

Keep your head up high, walk away from things that only bring so much pain in your life and move on.

Your circumstances don't define you; your decisions do. So keep your head up and keep climbing. — Tavis Casto

Wake up early. Drink coffee. Work hard. Be ambitious. Keep your priorities straight, your mind right, and your head up. Do well, live well and dress really well. Do what you love; love what you do. It is time to start living.

Keep your head up quotes for her

The ability to keep your head up, queen, is a great surviving skill that you can use when the going gets tough. Have a look at these inspiring, keep-your-head-up quotes to help you stay strong and motivated.

I know you're fed up, ladies, but keep your head up. — Tupac Shakur

Forgive but don't forget, girl, keep your head up. And when he tells you, you ain't nothing, don't believe him. And if he can't learn to love you, you should leave him. — Tupac Shakur

Don't let it get you down; you can take it, and if it hurts, don't let them see you cry; you can make it. Hold your head up, woman. Hold your head high.

Chin up, princess or your crown will slip.

When love is lost, do not bow your head in sadness; instead, keep your head high and gaze into heaven, for that is where your broken heart has been sent to heal. — Anonymous

Keep your head up, legs closed, and eyes open.

Hold your head high and your middle finger higher.

If you aren't in over your head, how do you know how tall you are? – T.S. Eliot

Keep your head up. God gives His hardest battles to His strongest soldiers.

Keep your head up, beautiful.

Even if you're fed up, you've got to keep your head up.

Hold your head high, and stick your chest out. You can make it. It gets dark sometimes, but morning comes. Keep hope alive.

So keep your head high, keep your chin up, and most importantly, keep smiling because life's a beautiful thing, and there's so much to smile about. — Marilyn Monroe

Hold your head high, gorgeous, for they will kill to see you fall.

Better things are coming! Keep your beautiful head up!

Keeping your head high needs courage. Surrendering happens with ease.

Keep your head up. It has to get worse before it gets better.

Life has its ups and downs. At times you are on top of the world, and then you are on the bottom. You will require more help and guidance when the going gets tough. The above keep your head up quotes will assist you to keep grinding even in difficult situations.

