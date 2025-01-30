"No Location Found" meaning: how is it different from "Location Not Available"?

iPhones come with several useful features, one of the most important being the location-sharing Find My app. This tool helps you track your phone if it goes missing. However, you might occasionally encounter error messages such as "No Location Found" or "Location Not Available" when attempting to activate the Find My app. Learn the difference between these two messages and what they mean.

"No Location Found" message appears on the Find My app on iPhone devices. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is now easy to locate your friends or loved ones through their phones by checking the Find My app on iPhone devices. However, there are instances when you try to activate the location feature and get errors like "No Location Found" or "Location Not Available." These two error messages mean you cannot locate your device's current location.

Meaning of the "No Location Found" error message

Trying to locate your mobile device or that of a loved one can be frustrating when you get the message "No Location Found". This message appears in Find My on iPhone devices and means your device cannot be located.

Why do I get a "No Location Found" error?

If you see "No Location Found," consider checking the following factors and addressing any issues. There are several reasons why you might encounter this error message, including:

The device is switched off: If your device is turned off or out of battery, you will get this error message when you try locating it.

If your device is turned off or out of battery, you will get this error message when you try locating it. The device is offline: If your iPhone or the phone you are trying to locate is not connected to Wi-Fi or data, it will give the error message.

If your iPhone or the phone you are trying to locate is not connected to Wi-Fi or data, it will give the error message. Location services are disabled: The "No Location Found" message will appear if the device being located is switched off.

The "No Location Found" message will appear if the device being located is switched off. If the iPhone is in Airplane mode: When the device's Airplane mode is activated, it disables all connections, hence the message.

When the device's Airplane mode is activated, it disables all connections, hence the message. Privacy settings restriction: The device's privacy settings could be set to restrict location sharing.

The device's privacy settings could be set to restrict location sharing. Network problems: The device could be facing poor network coverage.

Meaning of the "Location Not Available" error message

Location Not Available message appears when the device is deliberately switched off. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

In the Find My app on the iPhone, the "Location Not Available" message appears when someone deliberately stops sharing their location. It may also appear due to the device's GPS not working. Below are useful tips you can try to resolve the problem.

Check the internet connection

Ensure that your device is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data. Also, check that the internet connection is strong, as slow internet may hinder location sharing.

Restart the Find My App

You can restart the app on your device by closing and reopening it. This may resolve any glitches in the app.

Restart your device

Restarting your device is a great way to reboot it. Check whether the location sharing is back after some time.

Another way to resolve the problem is to check the date and time settings. Ensure the Date and Time settings are set to update automatically.

Check your device location services

To do so, below is a step-by-step guide:

Go to your device Settings. Click on Privacy & Security. Go to Location Services. Ensure the toggle is on.

Airplane mode reboot

Turn the Airplane mode on and off for a few seconds to reset the network connection. This will ensure that your device was not accidentally set to aeroplane mode.

Re-enable Share My Location

You can try re-enabling the Share My Location setting by turning it off and on again. This will ensure that it is set correctly and resolve any setting issues.

What is the difference between "No location Found" and "No Location Available"?

"No location Found" and "No Location Available" means the device cannot be located. However, there is a difference between the two error messages. The "No Location Found" error is caused by a system error, which could be a poor network connection, device malfunction, or server issues.

On the other hand, "No Location Available" is a deliberate user-controlled issue, which means the person has deactivated their location-sharing feature on the setting.

How to tell if someone stopped sharing their location?

No Location Found can be displayed if the phone is switched off. Photo: pexels.com, @ingo

Source: UGC

If you want to know if someone stopped sharing their location, you can do the following:

Check if the Find Me app displays a message like "No location found" or "Location not available".

Check out for notifications to see if there is a "Location not available" notification.

Check if their location appears static or is not updating on the map; they have stopped sharing it.

If their profile picture in the app is not visible or greyed out, they have stopped sharing it.

Does it say "no location found" when your phone is off?

If your device is turned off, the location tracking app will display a "No location found" message. This is because the device is not sending out the location signal when switched off, so it can't be tracked.

Receiving "No Location Found" or "Location Not Available" messages can be frustrating when trying to track an iPhone. However, with the tips provided above, you'll understand what these error messages mean and how to troubleshoot them effectively if you encounter this situation.

Legit.ng published an article about the cancel call forwarding code. Call forwarding is a valuable phone feature that allows you to avoid missing calls by diverting them to another number. However, call forwarding can be reversed using the cancel call forwarding code.

Call forwarding can prevent calls from going through your number without your knowledge. That's where the cancel call forwarding code comes in. The code redirects calls to your phone to avoid missing important calls. Learn more about the cancel call forwarding code and how to use it.

Source: Legit.ng