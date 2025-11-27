Meet Ladd McConkey's wife and the life they are building together

American football wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s wife is Sydney Horne. The pair began dating in high school and maintained their relationship through college and the early stages of Ladd’s NFL career. After years of growing together, they officially tied the knot in April 2025. He has often attributed his success, in part, to his wife’s unwavering support.

Sydney Horne is the daughter of Amanda Defore and Jon Horne , born on 13 February 2001 .

and , born on . She attended Northwest Whitfield High School and later earned a degree in education from the University of Georgia.

from the University of Georgia. Sydney has been married to American football player Ladd McConkey since 12 April 2025, though the couple has been together since high school.

Profile summary

Full name Sydney Horne McConkey Gender Female Date of birth 13 February 2001 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Dalton, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Amanda Defore Horne Father Jon Horne Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Ladd McConkey School Northwest Whitfield High School College University of Georgia Profession Educator

Bio of Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney Horne

Sydney Horne was born and raised in Dalton, Georgia, to Amanda Defore Horne and Jon Horne. Her mother was a registered nurse who served as a school nurse at Whitfield County School, while her father’s occupation has not been publicly disclosed. Sydney is believed to be the youngest in her family, with two older siblings.

For her education, Sydney attended Northwest Whitfield High School and graduated in 2019 before enrolling at the University of Georgia. After changing multiple degree courses and even taking a break from school, she reportedly graduated with an undergraduate degree in education.

She is an American national of white ethnicity. Currently, she resides in Los Angeles, California, following her husband Ladd McConkey’s career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

What does Sydney Horne do for a living?

Much is not known about Sydney McConkey’s career. However, she reportedly started teaching after graduating with an education degree from the University of Georgia.

After her graduation, she reportedly shared on social media that being an educator can be challenging at times, but it is the most rewarding and humbling experience.

Ladd McConkey and Sydney Horne’s love story

Ladd McConkey and Sydney Horne’s relationship is a classic high school sweetheart story that grew stronger with time. The two first met as teenagers in Georgia, where they attended nearby schools and became close friends. Their connection deepened quickly, and they began dating in their school years.

When Ladd joined the University of Georgia to play college football, their bond remained steady. Sydney also attended the same university, where she pursued her degree in education, allowing them to continue growing together through some of the most formative years of their lives.

As Ladd’s football career gained momentum, and he became one of the standout players at Georgia, Sydney was consistently by his side. Their long-term commitment led to a romantic proposal on 6 July 2024, which the couple shared with family, friends, and fans.

After years of dating, supporting each other’s goals, and navigating life transitions, they exchanged vows on 12 April 2025. Today, Ladd often speaks highly of Sydney’s presence in his life, crediting her as one of the pillars behind his personal and professional success.

He has described her as his person for life and his best friend, and on her 22nd birthday, he shared a heartfelt Instagram post saying he didn’t know where he would be without her.

FAQs

Who are Sydney Horne’s parents? She is the youngest child of Amanda Defore Horne and John Horne. Does Sydney Horne have siblings? She was raised alongside two siblings. Sydney is reportedly the youngest. What is Sydney Horne's age? Her age is 25 years as of 2025. She was born on 13 February 2001. What is Sydney Horne’s job? She is reportedly an educator, having graduated with an undergraduate degree in education from the University of Georgia. Sydney is also a fitness enthusiast. Where does Ladd McConkey live now? The American football player resides in Los Angeles, California, where he plies his trade for the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League. Is McConkey of the Chargers married? He is married to Sydney Horne. The two exchanged marriage vows on 12 April 2025. How did Ladd McConkey and Sydney Horne meet? They met in their hometown in Georgia and later began dating in high school through to college. Do Ladd McConkey and Sydney Horne have children? The couple does not have any children yet.

Sydney Horne is not only Ladd McConkey’s wife but also his lifelong partner and best friend. She is a dedicated educator and a supportive presence in his life. Together, they share a love story that has captured the hearts of many.

