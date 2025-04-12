Meet Blake Snell's parents and brothers, and their role in his baseball journey

Stay the course, focus on what you can do, get better, and when you grow into your body, you’ll be better than those guys. Just believe it.

This was the advice Dave Snell gave his son, Blake, during his early struggles in baseball. As his coach, Dave played a key role in building Blake’s confidence throughout his teenage years. Blake Snell's parents supported him with encouragement and faith, guiding his journey from a small, unsure teen to a top MLB pitcher.

Blake Snell of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Source: Getty Images

Who are Blake Snell’s parents?

Blake Snell is the son of Dave and Jane Snell. The couple amicably divorced before Blake made his MLB debut. Despite their separation, they remain on good terms and even share residence in the city of Shoreline, Washington. Below is a deeper look into their backgrounds and how they shaped Blake's baseball journey.

Dave Snell

Snell poses during the 2023 San Diego Padres Photo Day. The baseball player is pictured with his father during his tenure at the Tampa Bay Rays. Photo: Barry Gossage, @snellzilla4 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dave Snell, like his son, has a strong background in the popular sport of baseball. He was drafted in the ninth round of the 1982 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. He played in the minor leagues for six seasons.

Some reports also mention that Dave was later drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1983 and played in the minor leagues with the Seattle Mariners. According to Shoreline Community College's official website, he founded the Seattle Select Baseball programme in 2005.

As of February 2025, Blake Snell’s father works as the head baseball coach at Shoreline Community College. He previously served as the associate head coach and pitching coach at the same institution.

Blake once opened up about how his father mentored him through his teenage insecurities about his size and body. In an interview with The Seattle Times, Blake recalled:

My dad knew that; I didn’t know that, I was upset I had big feet and was so small. I was a good player, but there were a lot of players that were bigger than me, better than me, stronger than me.

Blake also credited Kyle Snyder, his minor league pitching coach and current pitching coach for the Tampa Bay Rays, as equally instrumental in his development:

My dad helped me with a lot growing up, but he also let me learn from other people, let me do my thing once I got to pro ball, which was awesome,” he said. “Then when I met Kyle Snyder, he taught me so much more.

Jane Snell

Blake Snell poses for a portrait during the 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers photo day. The baseball player's mother, Jane Snell, poses in an indoor setting. Photo: Christian Petersen, @jane.julisonsnell

Source: UGC

Jane Snell worked for over 40 years as a hairstylist at the University of Washington campus. She juggled her work while raising her sons. Although divorced, she still lives in Shoreline, close to her children.

In an interview with The New York Times, Jane spoke candidly about her nervousness while watching her son pitch:

“When I’m watching Blake on TV back home, I get so nervous, to the point where I can’t watch. I always have to be doing something to get my mind off the game. During the Astros in the ALCS, I chewed all my nails off.

Blake Snell’s mother added,

I had none left! I had to do four loads of laundry that game, too, to keep me occupied. I can watch other people, I just can’t watch my own son. Being in person is totally different, though. You’re surrounded by all your loved ones and all these fans. We were cheering so loud.

A closer look at Blake Snell’s siblings

Blake Snell has three brothers, all of whom live in or near Seattle. Here is what is known about her siblings.

1. Dru Snell

Dru is the eldest brother. He lives in Seattle with his wife and child. The eldest of four prefers to keep his life private and avoids public attention.

2. Tyler Snell

Tyler is Blake's twin, born just minutes before him. He lives and works in Lynnwood, Washington, a short drive from Shoreline.

3. David Snell

David is the youngest and goes by the nickname "Boots." He played baseball at Shoreline Community College. He now studies at the University of Washington. David overcame early struggles in high school and finished strong in both academics and sports.

FAQs

Who is Blake Snell? Snell is a professional baseball player who currently pitches for the Los Angeles Dodgers How old is Blake Snell? The LA Dodgers pitcher is 32 years old as of April 2025. Who are Blake Snell’s siblings? He has three brothers: Dru Snell, Tyler Snell (his twin), and David 'Boots' Snell. What is Blake Snell’s ethnicity? Blake Snell is an American national of white ethnicity. Where did Blake Snell go to school? He attended Shorewood High School in Shoreline, Washington. Who is Blake Snell's mother? His mother is Jane Snell, a retired hairstylist. Who is Blake Snell's twin brother? His twin brother is Tyler Snell. Is Blake Snell married? The gifted pitcher got married to his fiancé, Haeley Mar, on 11 January 2025.

Blake Snell’s parents, Dave and Jane Snell, provided the foundation for his success in Major League Baseball. From his father’s coaching experience to his mother’s unwavering support, their influence shaped his journey.

