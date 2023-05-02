Dating the perfect man is every woman's dream, but finding the ideal guy takes work and sometimes luck. There is a high chance you will kiss a few frogs before meeting your prince charming, and he is all worth it in the end. Women on TikTok have been sharing the qualities of their perfect guy, and the #goldenretrieverboyfriend has been trending. What does golden retriever boyfriend mean, and where did it come from?

Women warn their fellow women to avoid guys who will break their hearts by stating the qualities to look out for in a man. There has been a flip where they share the good qualities to look out for when dating. Girls have been posting their boyfriends using the #goldenretrieverboyfriend, and the hashtag has attracted over 76.9 million views on TikTok at the time of writing.

What does golden retriever boyfriend mean?

You may have seen the hashtag golden retriever boyfriend on TikTok and have wondered what it means. The golden retriever boyfriend meaning is derived from the characteristics of a good partner. The Urban Dictionary describes a golden retriever boyfriend as an easy-going partner who can maintain a happy, loving relationship. You can call them the dream guys whom girls want to date.

What is the origin of the golden retriever phrase?

The golden retriever phrase started as a compliment for a perfect boyfriend. In 2021, girls began posting videos and comments about their golden retriever BFs. This involved affectionate and generous boyfriends who can go out of their way to show their ladies love. A great conversation has since developed around the characteristics of a good boyfriend.

Sir Dudley Marjoribanks first developed the Golden Retriever in the nineteenth century in Scotland. It is a crossbreed of other dog types, and in 1913, this bread was officially named Golden Retriever.

This dog's temperament is gentle-natured, affectionate and calm. It is also one of the dog breeds that are trainable and keen to please their master. The dog loves to accompany its owner everywhere and is tolerant of kids.

Who is a golden retriever boyfriend?

Who is a golden retriever boy? This is a boy who easy to deal with either as a friend or boyfriend. He is caring, affectionate, out going and generous to people around him.

A golden retriever boyfriend is a guy who genuinely loves his girlfriend. He is positive and easy to be in a relationship with. Sometimes this boyfriend needs training as they don't come in one size fits all. Being in a relationship with one has its pros and cons.

The main pro of dating a golden retriever man is that you can have peace of mind and have a positive relationship. This guy is the opposite of the majority, who will ghost you and take advantage of you.

It's not all rosy when you date a golden retriever guy, just as there is no perfect relationship. One of the major cons of dating this kind of guy is he will sometimes get on your nerves after a while. He will not challenge you because he doesn't like drama. It is not always fun to have your partner always agreeing with you all the time.

These guys can be impulsive and irresponsible sometimes, albeit in an innocent way. They are easily distracted and persuaded by small things making them less focused.

‌Characteristics of a golden retriever boyfriend

Girls have been posting their golden retriever boyfriends on TikTok, describing why they are their dream boyfriends. The following are some of their characteristics:

He is caring and genuinely interested in his partner.

Just like pets, he is big on physical affection. He loves cuddling and holding hands.

He appreciates what his partner does. He will shower you with praise for even the slightest success.

He is pleasant and supportive of his partner.

He is sweet and loveable.

He is relaxed and easy to please.

Although not the smartest, he is teachable and pays attention to his partner.

He can be silly but innocent, which makes him cute.

He is gentle and loyal to his partner.

He sees his girlfriend as an equal partner in the relationship.

This boyfriend will make your life pleasant and not require much from you. He just wants to know you love him and show him affection.

He will send you positive messages and call you several times daily to confess his love for you.

He is funny, goofy, and has a positive outlook on life even when things are hard.

He is not the toxic "bad boy" you're warned about, and they're not the "nice guy" who wants to take advantage of you.

He is eager to please his girlfriend by doing random acts of kindness, such as getting flowers and showering her with compliments.

What is the golden retriever energy?

Golden retriever energy is a phrase that has gained popularity on social media. People with this type of energy are happy and love having a good time. Although the term is mainly used when describing young men, it can also apply to women. The following are traits exhibited by these personalities.

They are extroverts. People with this energy enjoy nature and love making friends.

They are genuinely kind and friendly. These people do nice things without ulterior motives, as they want to see others happy.

They are full of energy and emit golden retriever vibes. They don't have a dull day and enjoy playing games and hanging out with friends.

People with this energy are trustworthy and will stick by you no matter what.

What does golden retriever boyfriend mean, and where did it come from? Many girls on social media are currently obsessed with a certain breed of men with the mythical term golden retriever boyfriend. It is a term that describes a boyfriend who is easy-going, kind and genuine. The term started tending on TikTok in 2021, where girls showcase the characteristics of the ideal boyfriend.

