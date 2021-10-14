A homeless man named Tony was living in a beat-up van, having been unsuccessful in life and had nowhere else to go

The homeless man was approached by well-wishers who raised donations to make his dream come true

A kind-hearted Charlie and his crew also held an event for Tony to sell his tacos, and hundreds of people turned up to enjoy the snack

A homeless man saw his life change in just five days after well-wishers helped him make his dreams come true.

A crew in the US, led by a man named Charles, are famous for helping change people's lives with donations gained from netizens online.

Tony gives a thumbs up while inside his new food truck. Photo: charlie.

Source: Instagram

A homeless man only identified as Tony bumped into the crew's van while walking in the streets, and he revealed that his dream is to have a food truck.

Tony looked shabby with unkempt hair, saying he lived in a van and was trying not to give up on life and started weeping.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Charlie asked if he could cook for him and his crew, and Tony obliged.

They went to a supermarket, bought ingredients for the meal, and the homeless man made tacos that he nicknamed Nachos Tacos and Charlie's team confirmed that they were amazing.

Finally feeling like himself

The following day, Charlie and his team took Tony to a clothing store, bought him some new outfits, and had his hair done.

Tony looked a different version of himself, and he could not hide his tears. He said he felt like himself for the first time in a long time.

A few days later, the man was taken to a parking spot and shown his new food truck.

Tony was speechless, saying, "No way, are you kidding?" And he once again shed tears of joy after watching the lovely interior of his KSh 4.4 million (N16,301,594) truck.

Charlie and his team organised for people to come for some food at the truck and hundreds of them showed up to taste Tony's Nacho Tacos.

They did not stop there as they also fund-raised for Tony to have a house and keep his business going.

"I believe God put me here for other people. And yes I'm here for myself but I want to see people succeed. I have never succeeded myself and now the roles have turned around and it is hard to take it," Tony said with a huge smile on his face.

Kind man builds tiny house for homeless 60-year-old woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a tiny house that moves on wheels for a homeless 60-year-old woman.

The homeless woman named Smokie had a place of abode before now in the US but lost it after the demise of her husband, forcing the friendly woman to take shelter by the roadside.

Despite her situation, the woman still showed a positive attitude to life and this was how she developed a relationship with her benefactor Elvis Summers.

Source: Legit.ng