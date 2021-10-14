A video of a chorister interrupting a lady in church has surfaced online and has got many laughing

The woman raised a song, but a chorister quickly joined in to sing along using a different key

Netizens have since taken to the comment section to express how funny the video is

A chorister has caused many to laugh their hearts out as a video of her interfering with the song ministration of an elderly woman surfaced.

The video sighted by Legit.ng on the social media timeline of @SuitGuy_the had the woman standing behind a pulpit raising a song.

Just after she brought up the song, the chorister came in to support her, but the key she used was different.

The woman behind the pulpit quickly signalled the chorister to stop singing.

Church lady

Source: UGC

The singer, on the contrary, continued singing and that seemed to have annoyed the elderly woman standing behind the pulpit. The video has gathered many reactions at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng has highlighted some of the over 150 comments below:

@RulzKay1_ commented:

"Lmao lo mama wanted to lead with that voice in her throat?"

From @omg_itz_meg:

"Guess who is going to have a meeting with the Church leaders to discuss disrespectfulness."

@Mackenzzisteele shared:

"Make she no let person curse her for church ooo."

@tmsakyibea commented:

"She had practiced for a week. No way she was letting anyone stop her."

@AbenaPerfecty replied:

"The backup ein voice be sweeter pass her tho."

From @__Jayhabib wrote:

"The vocalist didn't wanna keep quiet. To be frank, she saved the show."

Watch the video here

Source: Legit.ng