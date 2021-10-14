Despite being nine years, Emi Kim is on a mission to end racism by bringing more diverse books that feature people of colour into libraries

The little girl has been showered with massive praises on social media after her story was shared on Instagram

Emi believes that people will get to understand one another better when they read books about others

A nine-year-old girl identified as Emi Kim is on a mission to end racism by bringing more diverse books that feature people of colour into libraries.

According to @gmabrightly, Emi and her family came up with the book idea and the little girl believes that people will get to understand one another better.

Emi Kim is on a mission to end racism in the world. Photo credit: @gmabrightly

Source: Instagram

Sharing Emi's story, @gmabrightly, wrote:

"9-year-old Emi Kim wants to help stop racism so she and her family came up with the idea of bringing more diverse books that feature people of color into school libraries, something Emi said she believes will help people understand one another."

Social media reacts

@goodmorningamerica also shared Emi's story on Instagram and many social media users flooded the comment section to commend the little girl.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @lena_wiertinska said:

"To stop racism? 9 years old?"

@rob.bieronnie commented:

"Wooooo."

@waifubaobei2 wrote:

"This a great idea tho..."

@greencat53 said:

"So fantastic!"

@bella_jane776 commented:

"Wow lovely."

@flood4036 wrote:

"She was raised to care."

Source: Legit