Popular Nollywood actress and wife of music superstar, Annie Idibia has joined singer, Simi's Nobody Like Woman challenge trending on social media

Annie who wore denim on denim in a fierce look addressed how people criticised her because she does not have a male child yet and is only popular because of her superstar husband

Annie's message on the Nobody Like Woman challenge is clear and fans have reacted to how she is being perceived

Popular Nigerian female music star, Simi, recently kickstarted a challenge on social media with the hashtag Nobody Like Woman.

The challenge focuses on the ugly ways women have been represented and perceived by the general public, wife of 2baba Idibia, Annie Idibia, has decided to share her own experience as well.

Annie joined the Nobody Like Woman challenge by posting a grey picture of herself on denim on her verified Instagram page, with a strong message.

The wife of the music star pointed out her inability to have a male child yet, no talent and is only thriving because of her husband as an inscription on the photo she shared.

"She has no male child, she has no talent, she's only visible because of her man."

Reactions

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Annie have sent encouraging messages to her and maintained that she is a strong woman and viewed differently.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Mimiorjiekweng:

"Strongest Woman."

Mbaureloaded:

"THEY DONT KNOW WHAT IS COMING, she is a king maker, hard worker and a mogul!"

Pascalatuma:

"No talent????? Must be a joke."

Clement_mamus:

"We see you as 2baba, and we see 2baba as Annie. Both of you are one. You have angels as children. They are better than many men."

Madam.koikoi:

"This one enter. You are strong baby girl."

Jean_2jelo:

"A child is a child, male or female."

Queensmoney_:

"Don't marry her , her tribe is not good, they use jazz on their husbands so he will love them more."

Tonto Dikeh joins Simi's Nobody Like Woman Challnge

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh also joined Simi's Nobody Like Woman Challenge trending on social media.

Tonto used her failed relationships as a reference on her shirt with inscription 'She no fit stay man house' written on it.

She also sent a message to haters by giving those who have used the statement against her the middle finger.

