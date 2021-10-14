Finally, the coast is clear for Professor Charles Soludo to contest the Anambra governorship election on the platform of APGA

The Supreme Court affirmed the former CBN governor as the authentic candidate of APGA in a ruling on Thursday, October 14

The five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Odili also affirmed Victor Oye as the chairman of the party

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has affirmed Professor Charles Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming Anambra election slated to hold on Saturday, November 6.

Channels TV reported that the five-man panel led by Justice Mary Odili gave the judgement in favour of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday, October 14.

The apex court also affirmed Victor Oye as the chairman of the party, The Cable stated.

Anambra deputy governor defects from APGA to APC

Meanwhile, Nkem Okeke, the deputy governor of Anambra state, has defected from APGA to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari Sallau, the personal assistant on broadcast media to President Buhari, disclosed this via a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 13.

According to him, the president received the APC caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Okeke at the State House Wednesday. The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, was also present as the president presented the APC flag to the new member.

APGA reveals why Anambra deputy governor defects to APC

Reacting, APGA's spokesman, Tex Okechukwu, in a statement released on Wednesday, October 13, in Abuja, said Okeke's defection will not jeopardise APGA's chances in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

Okechukwu noted that the defection was long expected, adding that Okeke had been holding a grudge against everyone over his inability to secure the party’s governorship ticket.

Meanwhile, the APGA chieftain stated that the deputy governor did not formally inform the party of his defection. He said leaving the party in such a manner is uncalled for, ill-timed, and ill-advised, adding that Governor Willie Obiano had always treated him with respect, love, and consideration.

