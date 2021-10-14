Adele has announced the official release date for her highly anticipated album and fans all over the globe are buzzing

Taking to social media with a heartfelt post, Adele revealed the drop date along with some insight into the album

Peeps are ready to feel all the feels while listening to Adele’s fourth official album and cannot wait for the day to arrive

After announcing her first single in six years, Adele has come with the big guns, dropping the release date for an entire album. Christmas is coming early, folks!

The Grammy winner announced the news in an Instagram post, telling fans that the new record, titled '30', will debut on Friday, November 19. Image: @adele

Taking to social media, the stunning songstress made it known that her album, titled 30, will drop on November 19, reported eNCA. This has been a long time coming.

Having started writing the album when her life was "a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil," Adele is sure to be sharing some heavy emotions with the world through the songs on this album.

It's taken three years to complete the album but Adele feels extremely proud to finally be dropping it.

The singer gave a heartfelt insight into the album along with the announcement.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones.”

Adele posted:

The comment section of the post was blazing within seconds. Adele fans from all over the globe cannot wait for her fourth album release and are sure to have the tissues ready.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@alexandergold is ready to ball his eyes out:

“Thank you and @taylorswift13 for ensuring our depressions this fall.”

@_nnk850 said:

"You about to makes us cry!!!"

@michaelkutek said:

"Y’all better purchase the Kleenex to wipe your tears in advance!!"

@WinstonNuo had the heads-up:

“Yeah, I knew this from another girl in advance, but I'm still so excited that you finally released your new album.”

