Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu is about good vibes and positivity and they show on her Instagram page. Most importantly, Sophia understands fashion and what outfits should be worn for different occasions.

Although she did not reveal where she travelled to, the mother of one has been sharing lovely photos on her page. From the photos and videos on her Instastories, it looks like Sophia visited one of the ancient cities in Turkey.

The businesswoman did not disappoint in her looks at all as she gave cowgirl vibes with her outfits.

Sophia Momodu vacations abroad.

In this article, Legit.ng shares photos showing how Sophia rocked cowgirl look in Turkey.

1. The cowboy hat

For Sophia to have a cowboy hat, means that the mother of one had carefully planned her trip and made sure that she left no stone unturned.

The businesswoman gave off vibes of beautiful ladies in romance novels, especially as she posed with a horse.

2. The pretty little sundress

It's a vacation in an ancient city in Turkey and Sophia understands that an easy breezy dress is needed.

The beautiful woman wore a simple yet lovely dress with bells around the hem and sleeves. Sophia then paired it with a cute brown cowboy boot.

3. The cowboy boot

In case you didn't see the boot very well in the photos above, Sophia gave us another opportunity to see her lovely boot.

Sophia paired the boot with another pretty little dress but this one is body-hugging.

