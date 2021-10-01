Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke, is a proud Nigerian and the little one celebrated the country’s independence in her own way

Imade shared a video on her Instagram page in which she listed five interesting fun facts about her country

The little one impressed many Nigerians in the online community and she was commended in the comment section

Singer Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke, is no doubt a smart girl and she has once again shown this to the world with her latest Instagram post.

With the help of her mother, Sophia Momodu, and uncle, Eniafe, Imade filmed a short video in celebration of the country’s independence day.

Independence day: Imade Adeleke lists fun facts about Nigeria. Photo: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

For the presentation, Imade rocked colours symbolic of the Nigerian flag. The little one wore a green coloured ‘iro & buba’ and also adorned her hair with white beads.

She also reeled out five interesting fun facts about her country. One of Imade’s points saw the little one speaking in the three major languages of the country.

Watch the lovely clip below:

Social media users commend Imade

The video stirred different reactions from Nigerians in the online community and some people had encouraging words for Imade.

Read some comments sighted by Legit.ng below:

angie.abass said:

"Wow, God bless Davido."

kayjwelry2021 said:

"Wow Imade!!! Too much brain darling!."

victorymoses80 wrote:

"Lovely princess Imade Aurora Adeleke."

yemi_gold_01 said:

"So nice to watch ."

ara___xx said:

"This gave me goosebumps fr go imadeeee."

adegirl_67 said:

"Gather here if you watch this video more than 3×..her sweet voice."

sessy_.sessy said:

"Beauty and Brain. All In one❤️❤️ thank you mommy Sophieeee for this @thesophiamomodu we hope to see more of this."

chzdominion said:

"@davido see your princess ohh she doing great ! Keep it up dear."

Source: Legit