Popular fashion designer Yomi Casual has taken a moment to appreciate his darling wife in a very special way

The stylist’s wife took to her Instastory channel announcing to the world that her husband surprised her with a new Mercedes Benz whip

The car gift comes at a time when a handful of popular celebrities have suffered crises in their marriages

Celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual, has reassured his dear wife, Grace, and given her something to be happy about amid the celeb marriage dramas that have rocked social media in recent times.

The doting husband surprised his woman with a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV and she couldn’t hide her excitement as she shared the news online.

Yomi Casual appreciates wife with Mercedes Benz.

Source: Instagram

Yomi's wife took to her Instastory channel with a video showing the new whip which was carefully parked in their garage.

In her caption, she heaped praise on her husband for the much-welcomed gift. Grace wrote:

"Black is the new sexy. God bless you chairman. Came back to this gorgeousness."

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

As expected, social media users who came across the clip joined the happy wife in celebrating her new luxury automobile.

Read some messages sighted below:

tola_leena said:

"Where una dey see this money. Congrats o."

saibillysai said:

poppingpops__ said:

"You now think she will leave if she caught him cheating."

i_winniejohnson said:

"She don kuku tell us say if him cheat she die there. Congrats to her."

Always listen to your wives, Yomi Casual admonishes fellow men

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual counselled men to always give listening ears to their wives no matter the situation.

Sharing his advice on Instagram, Yomi Casual noted that women see beyond men because it's God's gift to some of them.

According to him, it is smarter for a man to not only listen to his wife, but to also adhere to her counsel anytime she dishes them out.

