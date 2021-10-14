An unknown lady on Instagram recently got Nigerians laughing after she made a claim about singer 2baba

The lady stated that her mother had her for the singer but the Africa Queen crooner did not remember her

2baba's response to his 'unknown child' got Nigerians warning others to avoid repeating the joke with other people

An unknown lady made a joke about being singer 2baba's daughter on Instagram.

The lady stated that one lady in Enugu gave birth to her for the singer but he forgot. She went on to plead with the African Queen crooner not to forsake her as she described him as daddy.

An unknown lady claims 2baba is her dad and the singer responded. Photos: 2babaofficial, @renoomokri

2baba reacts to the claim of an unknown lady

Surprisingly, 2baba replied to his 'unknown daughter'.

The singer expressed surprise that he has a daughter that he did not remember. 2baba greeted her and prayed that it is well with her.

Still calling 2baba her daddy, the unknown lady appreciated the singer for responding to her comment.

Read 2baba's exchange with his 'unknown daughter' below:

Nigerians react

2baba's exchange with the unknown lady got Nigerians laughing. Many even hailed the singer for his sense of humour. However, some fans warned others not to try the same joke with Reno Omokri.

Read their comments below:

sir_eltee:

"You see how 2face played along. He didn’t take it very serious. Try this with Reno, and the reply will be like atomic bomb "

seun_dreams:

"You better don’t try this yeye joke with Reno & frank edoho ehn ehn‍♂️"

ceemplybecca:

"Such a happy soul no bad blood, just vibes."

robyekpo:

"Uncle Uncle Reno would've said "Dear BBN Updates" "

nkechiblessingsunday:

"If to say na Uncle Reno..Haaa‍♀️‍♀️"

topesugarlips:

"If its Reno....She will hear the story of her ancestors. That man is a ticking time bomb."

