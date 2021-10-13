The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has lost at least five of Governor Obiano's aides to the PDP ahead of the state's guber election

The new PDP members were received at a ceremony held at the Delta state Government House in Asaba on Tuesday night, October 12

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Anambra state, Nkem Okeke, has also dumped APGA for the APC

Awka, Anambra state - Five aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state have reportedly defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Trust reported that the new PDP members vowed to support the party’s governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, for victory in the forthcoming election.

Five aides of Governor Obiano have reportedly defected from APGA to the PDP ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

Legit.ng gathers that the APGA decampees led by the Anambra state youth leader, Comrade Eziokwu Magnus, said they left the party because of injustice and poor performance of the present administration.

The defection ceremony took place at the Delta state Government House in Asaba on Tuesday night, October 12.

The new PDP members

Comrade Eziokwu Magnus Hon Abuchi Egboo, former senior special assistant to the governor on environment Barr Eziafa Charisma, former special assistant on legal matters Emeka Nwabunwane, deputy chairman of Dunukofia and ex-SSA on community liaison Engr Ibik Kelvin, ex-SSA to the governor on works Uzuegbunnam Chike, ex-APGA zonal youth leader in Anambra Central

It was gathered that several special assistants, councillors and local government youth leaders also left APGA for the PDP.

Governor Okowa welcomes the new members

During the ceremony, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state expressed gratitude to the defectors.

The Anambra PDP governorship candidate, Ozigbo commended their courage. According to him, “rejecting a failed government” and party in time like this was outstanding and courageous.

He said their actions further explained the prevalent sentiments of the majority of Anambra people to the present leadership in the state.

Anambra deputy governor defects to APC, meets President Buhari

In a similar development, Nkem Okeke, the deputy governor of Anambra state, has left APGA for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari Sallau, the personal assistant on broadcast media to President Buhari, disclosed this via a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 13.

According to him, the president received the APC caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Okeke at the State House Wednesday.

Anambra election: Obiano will be last APGA governor, PDP declares

Meanwhile, ahead of November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, the PDP has called on APGA to prepare its detailed handover note.

The state publicity secretary of the PDP and director of publicity, directorate for VCO campaign organisation, Nnamdi Nwangwu, made the call in a statement made available to journalists.

Legit.ng gathered that Nwangwu noted that the APGA-controlled government has failed woefully in all ramifications, adding that the ruling party should be preparing to hand over to the PDP.

