The Adeyemi College of Education was on Wednesday, October 13, up[graded to a full-fledged Nigerian university.

This decision was made by the National Assembly during its plenary on Wednesday following the Senate's approval of the House of Representatives Bill earlier passed by lawmakers at the lower chamber.

The institution is now known as The Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo state, Punch reports.

According to Ahmad Lawan, the Senate president, the passed bill has repealed the Act that established Adeyemi College of Education and re-enacted a new one for the establishment of the Adeyemi Federal College of Education.

President Buhari approves the establishment of two new tertiary institutions in Jigawa state

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the establishment of two tertiary institutions in Jigawa state.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The tertiary institutions approved by the President are the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma in Kirikasamma Local Government Area (LGA) and the Federal College of Education (Special), Birnin Kudu in Birnin Kudu LGA.

Shehu also revealed that President Buhari has assented to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

He explained that this was in consonance with the commitment of the present administration to diversifying the economy with agriculture playing a critical role.

With the amendment, according to the President’s spokesman, the Council is expected to play a crucial part in coordinating research efforts in the agricultural sector towards achieving food sufficiency and security in the nation.

He stated that President Buhari assented to the bill before his visit to Ethiopia on Sunday for the inauguration of the country’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, for a second term in office.

