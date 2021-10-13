Some serious allegations have been made against the daughter of one of Nigeria's former presidents, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua

Late Yar’Adua's daughter, Zainab, was said to have forged some documents in order to lay claim to a plot of land in Abuja

This claim was made in an Abuja high court on Tuesday, October 12, by the FCT minister, Mohammed Bello, and the FCDA

According to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, the daughter of Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua, Zainab, allegedly forged several documents in a bid to acquire a disputed plot of land in Abuja.

Bello said there is no document to show that the former president's daughter applied for land or made any official payment to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to enable her own any piece of land in the FCT, Punch reports.

The claims were made by the FCT minister, Mohammed Bello (Photo: Premium Times)

The minister in a joint statement of defence with the FCDA denied allocating Plot 506, Zone B 09, Kado District, Abuja, to Zainab, The Guardian added.

During a hearing at an Abuja high court, the minister alleged that the plaintiff had given contradictory versions on the acquisition of the said plot of land through a former minister of the FCT.

Added to this, Bello and the authority in their joint statement said that Zainab claimed ownership of the plot of land through a Power of Attorney which the donor, Haliru Malami, a claim which Malami distanced himself from.

Following these arguments, the presiding judge, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, on Tuesday, October 12, permitted the plaintiff to amend her statement of claim and went ahead to fix December 15 and 16 for a definite hearing of the case.

