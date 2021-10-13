Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has continued to field questions from critics over her daughter, Kachi’s behaviour

Kachi had been accused of fraud by numerous people who did business with her for the umpteenth time

The actress recently replied an internet user who advised her to work with her daughter in ensuring everyone got a refund

Popular Nigerian actress Ireti Doyle’s daughter, Kachi’s conduct has continued to make her mother respond to call-outs from critics.

The movie star’s 34-year-old daughter had been accused of fraud by numerous people who did business with her.

In a recent development, a social media user, Fisayo Soyombo, advised the actress to work with her daughter for integrity’s sake and ensure that the numerous people who paid her should get refunded.

Ireti Doyle continues to distance self from her 'fraudulent' daughter. Photos: @iretidoyle.

Source: Instagram

However, Ireti Doyle did not seem to agree with the young man’s contribution to the issue. She seemed to be explaining that her daughter was free to make her own choices.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The veteran movie star then posed a question to her critic and asked him if he always complied with everything his mother told him to do to the letter.

See their exchange below:

Social media users react

The exchange between Ireti Doyle and Fisayo Soyombo has drawn mixed reactions from social media users. Legit.ng has gathered some of their comments below:

Dokitorsavagexclusive:

“Not after she advertised her daughter on her page. This action by Aunty Iretie is so cunny and so "not my business".”

Abimbolaicey:

“But you advertised for her. It was because of you a lot did business with her.”

Viktornjoku:

“People don't understand that even though Ireti is a popular face, she's still like every other parent - with the same challenges, if not worse! From what she's hinting at, her daughter's probably stubborn and problematic and wouldn't listen to her even if she tried! (You can force a horse to the stream, but you can't force it to drink!) The most I feel she can do is passionately urge the daughter to "do right" by people she's indebted to. But I don't think it's fair to put to put the blame and sins of the daughter, on the mother. Everyone has their lives to live. My opinion.”

Sparenahomemassage:

“She acted like she doesn't know where the daughter lives. Tbh. It's her duty not only to call her out but to ensure she refunds people their monies. She should leave all these performances to tv time.”

Leelian_val:

“Madam leave English and drag your daughter to refund people their money.”

Its_tasha_uwana:

“You people should wait first, she should work with her daughter to pay those she owes, was she there when her daughter was as collecting money??? Coming from people who don’t have adult children you people have a lot of opinions… most of you don’t even obey your parents at home but are on the gram dictating how people should do their things, abi do you people want her to pay the debt ni??? What if she has reached out and the Kachi ni gree before she put out a disclaimer !!!! You all are something else.”

Ireti Doyle distances self from her daughter

The veteran Nigerian actress had been forced to speak up on social media about numerous accusations on her daughter, Kachi, of being fraudulent.

Ireti took to her social media page to issue a statement where she distanced herself from her 34-year-old daughter’s business.

Kachi had been dragged on social media on numerous occasions for collecting huge amounts from customers and not delivering their orders to them.

In reaction to her name being soiled, the popular actress noted in her statement that she is in no way connected to her daughter’s business, Kachi Beauty Products.

Source: Legit.ng